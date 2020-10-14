Lucidspark Announced as Launch Partner for Zoom's New Zapps Platform

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid , the leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced its new cloud-based virtual whiteboard application, Lucidspark , is a launch partner of the new in-app marketplace called Zapps from Zoom Video Communications, Inc., allowing Zoom users to uplevel their meeting experience with real time brainstorming, collaboration and analysis in Lucidspark.

Announced at Zoom's user conference, Zoomtopia 2020, users will be able to use Lucidspark right within Zoom's platform by the end of the year to effectively brainstorm, collaborate and align on new ideas in real time and organize collective thinking into actionable next steps.

When using Zoom's Lucidspark Zapp, users will also be able to utilize features such as:

A timer to help keep Zoom meetings on track

Unique boards used in conjunction with Zoom's breakout rooms to enable smaller group collaboration that can be brought back and combined to allow larger groups to compare and prioritize notes

Tagging and sorting features to automatically synthesize ideas and on-the-spot feedback

Voting sessions to determine the best ideas and identify next steps

Attaching Lucidspark boards to meeting invites to make it both easy to prepare for meetings ahead of time and easy to reference notes and ideas afterward

Using Lucidspark with Zoom Rooms for Touch for a dazzling touch-screen experience

Zoom's new Zapps platform, which enables developers to create apps as web views in a chromium-embedded framework, and the Lucidspark Zapp will be available in Q4 2020.

About Lucidspark

Lucidspark is a cloud-based virtual whiteboard where teams can work together creatively in real time. A part of Lucid's visual collaboration suite, the intuitive digital canvas allows teams to effectively brainstorm, collaborate and align on new ideas and organize collective thinking into actionable next steps. Lucid products are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users. Ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500 use Lucid products, and customers include Google, GE, NBC Universal, and Johnson & Johnson. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit Lucidspark.com.

