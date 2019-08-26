METAIRIE, La., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucien S. Miranne, Jr., MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever as a Neurosurgeon and Founding Partner at Southern Brain & Spine.

Renowned around the country, Southern Brain & Spine offers Spinal surgery and acoustic neuromas while maintaining the optimal care for her patients.

Specializing in microsurgical resection of acoustic neuromas, pituitary surgery and posterior fossa surgery for tumors, spinal surgeries, surgical treatment of trigeminal neuralgia and with over 37 years of experience in his field and has served 13 years at his current location, Dr. Miranne is on the network of Neurosurgeons who have been approved by the National Football League to see second opinions for injured NFL players.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Miranne received his Bachelor of Science degree at LSU in Baton Rouge. He then attended LSU Medical School in New Orleans, where he received his medical degree, completed surgical internship affiliated with LSU Department of Surgery at Charity Hospital and Hotel Dieu Hospital in New Orleans, and finished his residency in neurosurgery at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, rotating at several hospitals in the Nashville area. Dr. Miranne is a diplomate in the American Board of Neurological Surgery, certified in 1992.

To further his professional development, Dr. Miranne is a member of numerous medical societies including the American College of Surgeons (Fellow), American Association of Neurological Surgeons, Congress of Neurological Surgeons, The Vanderbilt Neurosurgical Society, Louisiana Neurosurgical and Southern Neurosurgical Societies, and the Louisiana and Jefferson Parish Medical Societies.

Outside of work, Dr. Miranne enjoys hunting, fishing, and physical fitness.

Dr. Miranne dedicates this recognition to David Kline, MD (Chairman, LSU). He also dedicaets this George Allen, MD, and William Meachum, MD whom are both Chairman of Vanderbilt Neurosurgery.

