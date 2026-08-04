Lucihub Launches SmartHub™ to Transform How Organizations Search, Discover, and Reuse Video

Lucihub expands its AI-powered video infrastructure platform with transcription, tagging, and content intelligence for enterprise teams

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucihub, the AI-powered video infrastructure platform,today announced the launch of SmartHub, an intelligent, AI-powered search experience that helps marketing, communications, and creative teams instantly find the content they need by using natural language rather than traditional tools, which use file names, folders or manual tags. By combining intuitive semantic search with the editing tools teams already use, SmartHub removes friction from the creative process so organizations can spend more time bringing more stories to life.

Lucihub CEO, Amer Tadayon

As organizations create more video than ever before, finding the right clip has become one of the biggest bottlenecks in content production. Traditional digital asset management systems depend on rigid metadata and exact keywords, leaving valuable content buried inside growing media libraries. SmartHub changes that by understanding the meaning behind a search, allowing users to simply describe what they're looking for - from a specific speaker or scene to a moment - and surface the right content.

"SmartHub makes finding your corporate videos easier than finding a movie on your favorite streaming network. Every content creator has said the same thing at one point or another: 'I know we have that clip somewhere'. Creative teams and communications pros are drowning in content but spending far too much time searching for it," said Amer Tayadon, CEO for Lucihub. "With the launch of SmartHub, we are removing one of the biggest barriers of content creation with an end-to-end AI-powered workflow that enables organizations to capture, find, edit, publish and repurpose, getting even more mileage out of their content and stories."

Designed for creators, marketers, communications professionals, and agencies, SmartHub delivers:

Simplified AI-powered search that understands intent , allowing users to find content by meaning rather than metadata.

, allowing users to find content by meaning rather than metadata. An intuitive user experience that requires little to no training, making every team member productive from day one.

that requires little to no training, making every team member productive from day one. Seamless integration with existing editing workflows, enabling teams to continue using the tools they already know.

SmartHub is part of the broader Lucihub video infrastructure platform, which connects the end-to-end content creation workflow - from capturing and organizing media to editing, reviewing, and delivering polished stories - helping organizations move faster without sacrificing creativity.

"Most companies pay twice for the same content. Once to create it, and again when nobody can find it," said Chris Zona, Sr. Director, Business & Internal Communications at Reynolds American Inc. "AI has made creation faster than ever, which puts real pressure on the other side of the equation. Content intelligence closes that gap, and Smart Hub did exactly that for me. When I used SmartHub, I got an answer back, not a folder."

About Lucihub

Lucihub is a next-generation video production platform that streamlines content creation from start to finish. Designed to support employee-generated content and multi-collaborator workflows, Lucihub combines AI-powered tools with human creativity to deliver professional-quality video faster, more affordably, and without complexity.

Contact

Jennifer Lopez, VP of PR, Lucihub

[email protected]

310-864-8633

SOURCE Lucihub