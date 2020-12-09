Lucile Packard Foundation Selects PRB As New Home For Kidsdata.org

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health (LPFCH) announced today that it has selected PRB to be the new home for Kidsdata.org, the leading source for data on the health and well-being of California's children.

Kidsdata provides an easy-to-use resource that offers high-quality, wide-ranging, local data to those working on behalf of children across California. A full-featured data and visualization tool, Kidsdata enables users to easily find, customize, and share data on more than 600 measures. Data are available for more than 1,500 individual regions, including all counties, cities, and school districts throughout the state.

LPFCH made a decision earlier this year to launch a search for a new home for Kidsdata—one where the site would have an opportunity to grow in new ways and become even more effective.

"We want Kidsdata to have the opportunity to achieve even greater impact for kids and families," said Cynthia Brandt, president and CEO of LPFCH. "For this to happen, we believe the site needs to be in an environment where data for the purpose of driving social change is a core focus. We are delighted that PRB will be Kidsdata's new home and excited for the potential for this resource to reach even more audiences across California."

"We are honored to have been selected by LPFCH to carry on the legacy of Kidsdata and continue the important work of using data to improve the health and well-being of children in California and throughout the world," said PRB President and CEO Jeffrey Jordan. "For nearly a century, PRB has been leveraging the power of data and evidence to deliver insights and drive impact, and we're excited to add Kidsdata to our roster of programs that are catalyzing action and policy change."

PRB has partnered with LPFCH since 2008, compiling and providing much of the data on Kidsdata. LPFCH chose PRB as the new home following a competitive process, with PRB emphasizing its commitment to carry on and enhance Kidsdata's wide-ranging data offerings, functionality, and communication vehicles. Kidsdata will continue to be free and accessible to all users at www.kidsdata.org.

Founded in 1929, PRB is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that works to promote and support evidence-based policies, practices, and decision-making to improve the health and well-being of people throughout the world. PRB's expertise in childhood data includes supporting the data collection operations for the Annie E. Casey Foundation's KIDS COUNT initiative.

"We know that Kidsdata provides huge value to the field—to the leaders, care providers, and policy makers working on behalf of children—and we wanted to be careful and thoughtful in finding its new, permanent home," Brandt said. "From their commitment to using data objectively to advance action to our shared goal of improving the health of children and families, PRB certainly checks all our boxes. We look forward to our continued partnership with PRB and Kidsdata."

Kidsdata will officially move to PRB on March 1, 2021, with Kidsdata staff becoming part of PRB's California-based team.

About the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health

The Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health has a mission to unlock philanthropy to transform health for kids and moms, in our community and around the world. LPFCH raises funds to support Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and the maternal and child health programs at the Stanford University School of Medicine. It also makes investments to improve the system of care for children with special health care needs. Learn more at LPFCH.org and on Twitter @kidsdata.

About PRB

PRB, based in Washington D.C., informs people around the world about population, health, and the environment, and empowers them to use that information to advance the well-being of current and future generations. Find out more at PRB.org and @PRBdata .

Contacts:

Jennifer Yuan, Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health

[email protected], +1 650-497-8489

Liselle Yorke, PRB

[email protected], +1 202-939-5463

SOURCE Population Reference Bureau

Related Links

http://www.prb.org

