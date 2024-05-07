Lucinda Loya Interiors (LLI) Unveils "Enchanted Roots" at Kips Bay New York Show House 2024

Lucinda's Enchanted Roots: An Immersive Experience

Lucinda Loya's "couture interiors" transform spaces into immersive works of art, where history, nature, and modern design intersect. In the Grand Staircase, visitors will encounter the stunning "Ripped" rug from LLI's upcoming 2025 collection with The Rug Company. The staircase's backdrop is adorned with custom wallpaper in collaboration with Flavor Paper, featuring a collage of 19th-century etchings that create a unified perspective. As visitors ascend the staircase, they are greeted by a tranquil waterfall, leading to the landing adorned with large-scale custom cornices and alpaca drapery crafted by The Shade Store using Sandra Jordan's luxurious fabrics.

LLI's highly detailed design extends to the main powder room on the second floor dressed in Loya's "Rift" wallpaper, a new design in collaboration with Flavor Paper, inspired by runway fashion and Lucinda's vision of organic futurism. A custom-designed vanity by Cosentino pairs seamlessly with Kohler fixtures, while Vaughan pendants, luxurious accessories, and custom monogrammed towels by E. Braun & Co. New York add a touch of refinement and sophistication. Scott Eaton's Perpetual Now! video art offers a delightful surprise, blending seamlessly with Melt mirrors by Bower Studio and a unique rug installation by Stark Carpet.

Innovative lighting is a hallmark of LLI's design, evident in the Fiddlehead fixtures by Roll and Hill that mirror the delicate unfurling of fern leaves. The Grand Aperture by Allied Makers echoes the graceful passage of light and the shape of the sun, enhancing the ambiance of the space.

Look closely and you will notice an unparalleled attention to detail has been paid to every custom piece, from the black piping that is repeated on the bathroom vanity, alpaca drapery and bench, to the harmonious repetition of shapes and organic patterns on the rug, lighting and art.

"I am truly honored to be a part of the Kips Bay Show House this year," said Lucinda Loya. "Our design of the Grand Staircase and Powder Room celebrates the fusion of elegance and nature, providing an immersive experience that transports visitors into a realm of refined grandeur. Our goal is to create spaces that tell stories while supporting the incredible mission of Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club."

Lucinda Loya: Redefining Interior Design

With nearly three decades of experience, Lucinda Loya has established herself as a leading figure in the world of interior design, known for her unmistakable aesthetic and imaginative approach. LLI's work spans private homes, commercial spaces, and professional sports facilities around the globe. Lucinda's innovative style has graced the pages of prestigious publications and hit TV shows, while her philanthropic efforts, jointly with her husband and prominent Houston businessman Javier Loya, help empower communities and support various causes.

LLI's participation in Kips Bay further solidifies its reputation for creativity and excellence. The firm's current projects include a villa in Cabo San Lucas, an expansive flat in the heart of NYC in Central Park Tower, a home in the Hamptons, the Thompson Hotel Houston rooftop pool and café, and more.

About Lucinda Loya Interiors: Lucinda Loya Interiors is a leading design firm specializing in couture interiors. With a portfolio spanning residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, LLI continues to redefine elegance and create spaces that resonate with soulful beauty.

About Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club: Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club empowers young people from disadvantaged backgrounds through educational and developmental programs. The Kips Bay Show House serves as a vital fundraiser, enabling the organization to make a lasting impact on the lives of youth.

