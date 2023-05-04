Lucintel Expects the Global ASIC Chip Market to Reach $34 Billion by 2027

DALLAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global ASIC chip market looks promising with opportunities in the data processing, consumer electronics, telecommunication system, industrial, and other industries. The global ASIC chip market is expected to reach an estimated $34.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing advancement in chip technology, rising demand for customizable ICs, and growing usage in consumer electronic devices.

In this market, the semi-based custom ASIC chips will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its cost effectiveness, reduced risk, and time saving properties. Within this market, telecommunication system will remain the largest end use market due to the growing demand from various telephone landline networks, mobile networks, and cable TV networks.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in consumer electronic devices & telecommunication products.

Emerging trends directly impacting the dynamics of this market includes advance 7-nm technology for ASIC fabrication and structured ASICs for 5G, AI, cloud, and edge workloads and development of ultra-small case size capacitors for portable electronic devices. AMD, ON Semiconductor Corporation, TSMC, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Samsung, Bitmain Technologies, Nvidia Corporation, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated Products. are among the major ASIC chip companies.

