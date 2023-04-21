Lucintel Expects the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market to Reach $40.6 Billion by 2028

DALLAS, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global diagnostic imaging market looks good with opportunities in hospitals and imaging centers. The global diagnostic imaging market is expected to reach an estimated $40.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for market growth are increasing healthcare expenditures, rising public awareness associated with early diagnosis of disease, technological advancement in imaging procedures, and a growing geriatric population.

In this market, the mammography system segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing technological advancements in imaging systems are expected to drive market growth.

Within this market, the X-ray system segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Ease of diagnostic procedure, need for improved diagnosis for aging population, and rising public awareness associated with early disease detection are the major driving forces that will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to remain the largest market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to increasing number of hospitals, an increasing number of patients, and the continued technological advancements in imaging system.

Emerging trends directly impacting dynamics of this industry include increasing use of technically advanced diagnostic imaging systems, manufacturing portable diagnostic imaging systems for improved diagnosis procedures, and clear resolution for imaging with accuracy. Siemens Healthcare GmBH, General Electric Company, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are among the major suppliers of diagnostic imaging systems.

