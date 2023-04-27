Lucintel Expects the Global PVC Pipe Market to Reach $51.8 Billion by 2028

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global PVC pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, industrial, and commercial construction industries. The global PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $51.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028.The major drivers for this market are growth in residential and non-residential construction activities and replacement of aging pipelines.

In this market, plasticized PVC pipes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its heat and chemical resistance properties.

Within the global PVC pipe market, wastewater will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and development of infrastructure.

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include increasing use of multilayer technology in PVC pipes and introduction of new technology applying molecular orientation in the PVC-O pipes. China Lesso, Sekisui Chemicals, Supreme Industries, Finolex Industries, Formosa Plastics, Astral Poly Techni are among the major players in this market.

