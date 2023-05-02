Lucintel Expects the Global Semiconductor Material Market to Reach $88 Billion by 2028

DALLAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global semiconductor material market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, telecommunication, manufacturing, automotive, energy & utility industries. The global semiconductor material market is expected to reach an estimated $88.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing advancements in the semiconductor industry and the growing requirements for advanced semiconductor products.

In this market, packaging material is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its extensive usage in the space, aircraft, and aerospace industries. Within semiconductor material market, consumer electronics is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of smartphones, tablets, and other hand-held devices.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of the semiconductor industry.

LG Chem, Kyocera, Hitachi Chemical, BASF, Indium Corp., Henkel are among the major semiconductor material companies.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global semiconductor material market by material type, end use industry, and region.

