Luciteria Science Expands their Line of Educational Toys for Science

TUMWATER, Wash., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Luciteria Science are pleased to announce that they have just expanded their line of educational science toys.

To check out the updated selection of educational toys, please visit https://luciteria.com/blog/2020/9/8/luciteria-science-expands-its-educational-toys-for-science.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Luciteria Science believe that being able to see, touch and experience the basic building blocks of science is an important part of learning about this fascinating subject. For people with an inherent interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), STEM toys and hands-on learning resources can help them develop and explore their interests.

This knowledge inspired the founders to create and launch a new line of educational bundles that are ideal for not only private collectors and educators, but also students and science lovers of all ages, as well as parents who are currently teaching their children at home.

The Educational Elements Starter Kit with Case, https://luciteria.com/educational-sets/educational-elements-starter-kit-with-case, includes reference-grade, 10mm cubes of five basic and child-safe elements: Aluminum, Carbon, Copper, Iron and Titanium, and one standard desktop acrylic display case.

"This beautiful educational set looks great and offers a number of great learning options and educational insights for children and adults alike," the spokesperson noted, adding that learning activities might include asking kids to look up why the chemical symbol for copper is Cu, or challenging teens to research where titanium got its name as well as what it is often used for.

In addition, parents can challenge learners of all ages to find other things at home that contain iron—for instance, a skillet in the kitchen or an old vehicle—and they can also give their kids magnets and let them discover which samples have magnetic properties.

"The possibilities are only limited by your imagination and the temperaments of the children you're teaching," the spokesperson noted.

About Luciteria Science:

Luciteria Science sells a variety of museum-quality elements for people to collect, including beryllium, carbon, mercury and uranium. They also offer Lucite acrylic display cases and more. The company can ship elements domestically and internationally both quickly and at a reasonable rate. For more information, please visit https://luciteria.com.

Contact: Luciteria Science, [email protected]

SOURCE Luciteria Science

Related Links

https://luciteria.com

