Luciteria Science Now Offers 19 Types of Exotic Bullion

TUMWATER, Wash., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Luciteria Science are pleased to announce the launch of 19 types of exotic bullion bars, including cadmium, iron, nickel and titanium.

To learn more about the elemental bullion that is available from Luciteria Science, please visit https://luciteria.com/blog/2020/11/19/introducing-elemental-bullion-from-luciteria-science.

As a company spokesperson noted, the bullion bars consist of at least 99.2 percent pure elemental metal, and can fit into the palm of the hand of a collector, hobbyist or investor. Each die-cast piece measures 30mm by 30mm and weighs exactly one troy ounce.

"Cast with the Luciteria Science logo, the name and atomic number of the element, and the purity of the sample, these bullion bars offer a new and exciting way to interact with the building blocks of our universe, in a convenient, one of a kind format offered only by our company," the spokesperson noted, adding that Luciteria Science sources its metals from trusted suppliers worldwide.

Over time, the team from Luciteria Science hopes to offer all 62 metallic elements; in fact, they plan to release an additional batch in the near future. Offering the full line may be challenging, because of their high cost and due to in part to their rarity, which can make them difficult to source.

Luciteria Science is also planning to release a bullion display case sometime in 2021. The case will be designed to hold the bullion securely while still allowing for a beautiful and intriguing display for any home, school or office.

For investors, the launch of the exotic bullion offers an outstanding opportunity to purchase metals that may rapidly gain in value.

"Because of these elements' importance to science, industry, the military, and core services we rely on every day for our standard of living, political or other destabilization in these countries could cause the value of these elements to explode," the spokesperson noted.

About Luciteria Science:

Luciteria Science sells a variety of museum-quality elements for people to collect, including beryllium, carbon, mercury and uranium. They also offer Lucite acrylic display cases and more. The company can ship elements domestically and internationally both quickly and at a reasonable rate. For more information, please visit https://luciteria.com.

