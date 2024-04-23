Lucius Partners, LLC Portfolio Company AerWave Medical, Inc. Initiates Patient Screening in Preparation for First in Human Studies

Study will explore the promise of AerWave's safer, shorter, and more efficacious lung denervation procedures for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Asthma patients

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucius Partners, LLC ("LP") today announced that its portfolio company, AerWave Medical, Inc., has begun screening patients for inclusion in First in Human (FIH) studies of the Company's unique ultrasound platform for lung denervation.

The study will evaluate patients undergoing lung denervation utilizing AerWave's novel approach to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The study is expected to enroll five patients and will evaluate the safety and potential efficacy of lung denervation with the Company's innovative, time saving approach. The protocols are supported by extensive pre-clinical trials and data on both the safety and efficacy of dosimetry-based ultrasound denervation. The Company's technology holds promise for a shorter, more efficacious, and safer clinical lung denervation procedure.

"Our studies to date indicate that AerWave's balloon-based ultrasound platform has the potential to reduce COPD and lung exacerbations in asthma," said Reinhard Warnking, AerWave Medical President and Chief Technology officer. "These exacerbations can lead to hospitalizations and can cause significant morbidity and mortality. While pharmaceutical options can improve a patient's functional status, they have not yet been shown to cure the disease. We believe safe, pathopysiological approaches can improve both efficacy and a patient's quality of life."

Generally, increased exacerbations are indicative of a higher likelihood of a poor prognosis for COPD patients. There has been a lack of new approaches to address this key unmet need. Extensive research on the role of nerves in the respiratory system suggests that lung denervation could offer an important option for patients and clinicians.

"Assessing and managing COPD exacerbations is a complex process requiring new treatments that provide a durable reduction in these events," said Patrick Gallagher, Director. "AerWave believes that its system, which offers significant potential safety and procedure advantages over current interventional treatments could meaningfully improve clinical prognosis and reduce costs to the healthcare system."

In addition to the platform's potential safety and speed advantages, its use of ultrasound energy affords multiple pipeline opportunities, including tumor ablation and lung volume reduction.

"The AerWave team continues to drive achievement of its milestones through a deliberate process," said James Ahern, Managing Partner at Laidlaw & Company and Founding Partner of Lucius Partners. "We believe the FIM trial can drive meaningful value creation for the Company as demonstration of the platform's safety and utility could ultimately expand the treatable patient population."

About AerWave Medical, Inc.

AerWave Medical is dedicated to creating and advancing medical devices to address unmet medical needs in Pulmonary medicine and beyond, using proprietary ultrasound technology developed by our highly accomplished scientists. For more information, please visit AerWave Medical.

About Lucius Partners, LLC

Lucius Partners is a consultancy that provides a broad suite of services to help healthcare companies grow, achieve milestones, and generate value for their shareholders. Learn more about Lucius Partners here.

