Lucius Partners Portfolio Company Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Completion of a Trial Protocol to Study its Self Assembling Vaccine to Target Prostate Stem Cell Antigen

Vaccine was shown to induce immunity against Prostate Stem Cell Antigen (PSCA) previously

Full protein targeting expands the Self-Assembling Vaccine (SAV) platform's potential targets

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Lucius Partners portfolio company, today announced that it has finalized the protocol for a Dose-Ranging Efficacy Study of VTX-0P4, a protein-based cancer vaccine targeting Prostate Stem Cell Antigen (PSCA). PSCA is a key target in the treatment of Prostate Cancer. The ability of the SAV to target full proteins, as well as peptides, demonstrates that Voltron's vaccine platform has the potential to target dozens of oncology and infectious disease targets – collectively multi- billions of dollars of market potential. The pre-clinical trial is expected to commence in December.

Voltron recently demonstrated immunogenicity against PSCA in a double blind pre-clinical trial conducted at the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at the Massachusetts General Hospital. In that trial VTX-0P4 significantly augmented T-Cell responses when compared to controls against this important tumor target while, once again, exhibiting a very clean safety profile. The magnitude of these responses were comparable to those seen in the Company's prior HPV E6/E7 studies, which subsequently translated into significant increases in survival and reductions in tumor progression in a mouse model of HPV induced cancer. This strongly suggests VTX-0P4 can address PSCA or other tumor antigen expressing cancers with a full protein approach.

Pat Gallagher, Voltron's Chief Executive Officer commented, "In our HPV-related cancer proof of concept trial, Voltron validated that targeting hot spot epitopes, E6/E7, can lead to highly statistically significant increases in survival, reduced tumor growth, and increased tumor infiltration by beneficial immune T Cells. By using a full protein in our PSCA trial to attack solid tumors of interest, we are systematically moving into more complex targeting approaches that provide increased flexibility in developing treatments for additional cancer types and infectious diseases. As with our HPV design, this trial will also evaluate the specific vaccine as monotherapy and in combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor (PD-1)."

The SAV Platform's novel mechanism of action offers a promising solution for rapid development and production of vaccines at a reduced cost. It utilizes the same backbone for all vaccines, but with different 'targeting warheads,' allowing cost-effective production for specific cancer or infectious disease targets. With the SAV, 'targeting warheads' may potentially include different types of antigens including proteins, peptides, polysaccharides or nucleic acids. Importantly, utilizing the same core immune activating component across all the vaccines, MTBHSP70, reduces regulatory risks by largely eliminating off-target inflammation inherent in standard adjuvants. Additionally, this utilizes an expression system Voltron has already translated to good manufacturing processes production for clinical testing.

"We are excited to initiate Voltron's PSCA pre-clinical efficacy trial," said James Ahern, Managing Partner of Laidlaw & Company and co-founder of Lucius Partners. "With success, we will have two immune-oncology vaccines that potentially address six unique cancers to move toward first-in-human trials. We will continue to build on our successful programs to address patient needs and create shareholder value."

Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2017 to lead and accelerate the development of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC), and the Massachusetts General Hospital's novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology in a variety of indications, including in Oncology and Emerging Infectious Diseases. Voltron holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology.

With the work of our world class team of researchers and development team, this technology has shown positive results in certain pre-clinical studies and initial proof of concept in two infectious diseases (including Lassa Fever) as well as three oncology indications (HPV Related Cancers). For more information, please visit www.voltrontx.com.

Lucius Partners is a consultancy that provides a broad suite of services to help healthcare companies grow, achieve milestones and generate value for their shareholders.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the VaxCelerate Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Voltron's current expectations and various assumptions. Voltron believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Voltron may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and any Voltron filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Voltron's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Voltron cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Voltron does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

