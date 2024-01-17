Luck, Lanterns and Lion Dances: The Bellevue Collection Celebrates Lunar New Year

From live performances and activities to displays and décor, locals and travelers alike can ring in the Year of the Dragon with wishes for good fortune and health 

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Lunar New Year with The Bellevue Collection on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 with traditional and contemporary cultural demonstrations of martial arts, music, dance, visual and fine arts. Marking the 13th year of this celebration, the daylong festivities throughout Bellevue Square take place from 11 a.m.6 p.m. The Bellevue Collection has partnered with The Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Association (SCCAA) and The Overseas Community Affairs Council - Republic of China (Taiwan) for this special celebration.

One of the most dramatic and visually stunning events of the day is the Chinese Lion and Dragon Parade performed by a team of dancers who manipulate a long, flexible figure of a dragon using poles positioned at regular intervals along the length of the dragon. The Lunar New Year Celebration for all ages includes:

  • Live Stage Performances at Bellevue Square's Center Court: Enjoy martial arts, music, dance and visual arts from a youth orchestra, performing arts groups and more. For the full performance schedule visit: bellevuecollection.com/lunarnewyear
  • Chinese Cultural Activities and Displays: Watch calligraphers, learn traditional Chinese knot tying and visit display frames featuring traditional clothing.
  • Arts & Crafts: Participate in DIY arts and crafts, such as dragon masks, lucky hanging art, Chinese character coasters and more.
  • Photo Pop Spot: Take your own photo in front of a festive backdrop with large cherry blossom trees.

Now through Feb. 4, Bellevue Square guests will experience the beauty of festive décor in red and gold along with traditional hanging dragons. In addition, visitors can engage with the large, interactive screen in Bellevue Square's Center Court to learn about traditions of Lunar New Year.

"The celebration of the Lunar New Year is one of the most dramatic and beautiful events with amazing costumes, elegant dances and spectacular color," says Jennifer Leavitt, vice president of marketing for The Bellevue Collection. "We live in a richly diverse community and this event allows us to celebrate and appreciate that diversity and foster a greater understanding of the many cultures and traditions of the Eastside. This is truly an event the whole family can enjoy."

For more information on the daylong celebration at The Bellevue Collection, visit the website at bellevuecollection.com/lunarnewyear

About The Bellevue Collection/Kemper Development Company
Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development Lincoln Square is anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, The Dining District with over 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,500 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

