Luckie & Company Acquires Marbury Creative Group

ATLANTA and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luckie & Company announces the acquisition of Marbury Creative Group (MCG), an Atlanta-based creative marketing agency recognized for its work in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and hospitality industries.

The acquisition brings Luckie expansion in critical areas, including content, search engine marketing, media strategy & planning, plus a seasoned team focused on creative, strategy, and media. With no client or staff redundancies from the acquisition, MCG's team of 18 will seamlessly integrate into Luckie's Atlanta office.

Pictured L to R from Luckie, Ed Mizzell, Managing Director, Tom Luckie, Chairman, John Gardner, President & CEO and from Marbury Creative Group, Rob Marbury and Shelly Hoffman.

"We are adding talented resources and expanding our capabilities to not only serve our clients better but also align the agency for future growth," said John Gardner, president and CEO of Luckie. "The pace of change in marketing is so accelerated, we need an experienced and cohesive team to enhance our ability to deliver smart solutions that have real impact. Among other benefits, this partnership gives us the immediate capacity to deliver more personalized brand content at a faster pace to meet market demand."

Rob Marbury, president and founder of MCG, is an award-winning creative director who has owned two Atlanta advertising agencies in his 30-year career. He started MCG in 2010 and the agency has earned a reputation for delivering memorable creative solutions in a strategic and agile way. Their clients are a mix of category leaders including Spice World, Inc., Alimera Sciences, and Owens & Minor.

Marbury will be an Executive Creative Director at Luckie. Marbury's partner, Shelly Hoffman, will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Client Solutions & Development, spearheading Luckie's business development and marketing efforts.

"I have admired Luckie throughout my career; we share the same sensibilities as independent, growth-oriented agencies," said Marbury. "I'm excited to join forces so we can offer existing MCG clients greater access to analytics and many specialized services, and, equally important, to provide our team with new career opportunities."

Luckie's last acquisition was in 2011 when the company merged with digital agency Integrative Logic, shifting Luckie's focus from traditional advertising services to more sophisticated data-led marketing solutions. Since that merger, Luckie has increased topline revenue by more than 40% and diversified its client portfolio, most notably in healthcare and financial services.

About Luckie: Luckie is a creative, data-driven agency that builds brands and brand experiences to solve real business problems and achieve results luck can't explain. It is one of the top privately held marketing firms in the Southeast. Luckie works with companies in healthcare, travel & tourism, consumer packaged goods, and financial services including Regions Bank, RaceTrac, GlaxoSmithKline, and Panama City Beach. The company has offices in Birmingham, Atlanta, and Raleigh.

About MCG : Marbury Creative Group is a brand-building marketing agency that drives business growth through the fusion of strategy + creativity. The agency's mission to Tell It Better! (if necessary, use words)®, inspires audiences to action with award-winning creative campaigns.

SOURCE Luckie and Company