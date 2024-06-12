Luckie & Company Named One of North America's Top 100 Healthcare Marketing Agencies

ATLANTA and BIRMINGHAM, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M) released their annual ranking of the top 100 healthcare marketing firms in North America and Luckie has been named to the 2024 list. The MM+M Agency 100 includes medical marketing agencies that range from boutique shops to global networks, putting Luckie among the most accomplished marketers in the healthcare industry.

Luckie has a long history of providing marketing support to healthcare organizations, including pharmaceutical companies, health plans, medical device manufacturers, and hospital systems. In 2022, the agency launched Luckie Health, a dedicated practice within the agency focused exclusively on solving business challenges for healthcare brands. The group is led by former pharmaceutical marketing executives and includes a team of experienced brand strategists, creative directors, medical writers, and business analysts in Luckie's Birmingham and Atlanta offices.

"Being included on this list is a testament to the focus we place on results-driven work, a smart, collaborative team, and the trust of our client partners," said John Gardner, president and CEO of Luckie. "The healthcare industry is a specialized and complex environment for marketing, and we are proud to be recognized among the best of the best."

Published every June, MM+M's Agency 100 is the definitive guide for medical marketing agencies in the U.S. The agencies are ranked by revenue and the nominations consider growth in personnel and fees, new client partnerships, and examples of creative campaigns.

Luckie Health offers marketing services optimized for the healthcare sector including patient and HCP intelligence, brand positioning, digital solutions, enterprise analytics, and omnichannel patient and professional marketing. The agency is HIPAA Type 1 and Type 2 SOC 2 certified and can build and warehouse high volumes of protected data.

The Luckie Health team has created award-winning assets, consumer experiences, and campaigns for GlaxoSmithKline, Alimera Sciences, Galderma, Northside Hospital, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Southern Research, Thomas Eye Care, ViiV Healthcare, Encompass Health, Pfizer, and many more.

About Luckie: Luckie is a creative, data-driven agency that builds brands and brand experiences to solve real business problems and achieve results luck can't explain. The agency works with companies in healthcare, travel & tourism, consumer packaged goods, and financial services including Regions Bank, RaceTrac, GlaxoSmithKline, and Panama City Beach.

SOURCE Luckie and Company