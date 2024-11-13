Luckie Appoints Chief AI Officer

Mark Unrein Will Champion the Agency's Focus on AI-Driven Marketing Innovation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luckie & Co. has announced the appointment of Mark Unrein to Chief AI Officer (CAIO). In this new role for the company, Mark leads Luckie's AI strategy, advancing the integration of tools and technologies across the agency to transform client-partner businesses and accelerate the agency's growth. This appointment positions Luckie as one of the first independent marketing agencies to establish a full-time CAIO role, underscoring Luckie's commitment to pioneering advancements in marketing through intelligence and innovation.

Unrein is responsible for overseeing the implementation of AI-powered marketing solutions that drive business impact for clients while fostering a culture of innovation that leverages AI to strengthen Luckie's talent and capabilities. He will advise clients in this rapidly evolving landscape, ensuring the responsible use of these technologies to enable new marketing possibilities and drive competitive advantage.

"It's hard to overestimate the transformative potential of generative AI – and the speed at which it's affecting the market. How proactive we are today sets the course for how we structure and future-proof solutions to help lead our partners," said John Gardner, Luckie president and CEO. "We have a responsibility to our clients to not only understand the business and operational impacts of AI, but to prioritize the adoption and use of it."

Unrein joined Luckie in 2015 and has been senior vice president of operations since 2022. A former technology instructor with 20 years of experience in digital marketing at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Engauge, and Publicis before joining Luckie, Unrein has spent his career advancing advertising through the use of technology. He publishes a weekly round-up of AI News and Insights for Marketers.

"Marketing is experiencing a fundamental shift with AI," said Unrein. "The brands that will thrive are those that understand AI is most powerful when it amplifies human creativity and strategic thinking, rather than replacing it. At Luckie, we're focused on using AI to unlock new possibilities for both our employees and clients."

