Lucky AFCU Saver Wins $50,000 Grand Prize

The importance of saving has been amplified since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Luckily, AFCU created their Big Prize Savings program in 2019 to promote and encourage good saving habits by incentivizing account holders a chance to win substantial cash prizes just for saving their money. Big Prize Savings awards prizes of $1,000 each month, $10,000 each quarter, and a $50,000 grand prize at the end of the year.

Dale is a long-time member and has been an active participant in the Big Prize Savings program. When he learned he was the winner of our grand prize, Dale responded, "I have never won more than $5 on a lottery ticket. Saving is the most important thing you can do for yourself. I had a few really good people to teach me how to save when I was young and now, I give the same advice to others."

At the end of each month, Big Prize Savings account holders who maintain an average daily savings balance of $500 or more for that month receive one entry for every $25 saved. Account holders have a greater chance of winning prizes the more they save.

"We're very thrilled for Dale. He is very deserving of the grand prize," said Jon Shigematsu, CEO and President of American First Credit Union. "He practices great savings habits and was rewarded for it."

About American First Credit Union

American First Credit Union is a member-owned, full-service financial cooperative established in 1952. Originally the credit union for grocery store workers, AFCU now serves more than 38,000 members. We welcome individuals who live, work, worship, or attend school in the Orange, Riverside, or San Bernardino Counties and 14 nearby qualifying cities. To learn more about American First Credit Union, call 800-290-1112, visit www.amerfirst.org or follow us on Facebook.

