Lucky Bird Los Angeles Partners With Epic Kitchens to Open First Ghost Kitchen in Chicago on October 1st

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Bird, best known for its juicy Fried Chicken Buckets and sandwiches, has partnered with Epic Kitchens to open the brand's first ghost kitchen in Chicago on September 21. The popular chef-driven restaurant located in Los Angeles's historic Grand Central Station will offer a diverse menu of signature fried chicken dishes, delicious sides, and beverages for locals to order through EpicKitchens.com and via third-party delivery partners including DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Caviar, and Postmates.

Originally founded in Downtown Los Angeles in August 2018 by Chef Chris Dane, the philosophy of Lucky Bird is good fried chicken can solve anything. Making everything from scratch, from buttermilk biscuits to homemade hot sauce, Lucky Bird does their very best to source ingredients locally to ensure the freshest and highest quality product, but most of all they believe there are not many things a bucket of chicken can't solve.

"We couldn't be happier to be opening in Chicago. Being able to share fried chicken with people from all over was always one of the main driving factors in opening Lucky Bird, and having our first location outside of Los Angeles be Chicago makes total sense because Chicago is a food Mecca for many with countless great restaurants, so we hope the people of Chicago will open their arms to one more." said Chef, Chris Dane.

The Chicago incarnation of Lucky Bird will be open for lunch and dinner. Signature dishes on the menu include Fried Chicken Buckets with a mix of white & dark meat; Popcorn Chicken served with a smoked paprika dipping sauce; and Fried Sandwiches served on a Milk bun with a chicken thigh, homemade pickles, smoked paprika aioli & butter lettuce. Sides include Jojo's pressured fried potato wedges; Homemade Biscuits served with whipped honey butter; Potato Salad served with Yukon Gold potatoes dressed with garlic herb aioli; Macaroni Salad; Slaw; Pickled Vegetables; and Pickles.

Lucky Bird Chicago

Lucky Bird Chicago will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Stay up to date with specials and mouth-watering photos by liking and following on Instagram and Facebook at @luckybirdchicago and online through https://www.luckybirdla.com/ .

About Lucky Bird:

Lucky Bird is owned and operated by head chef, Chris Dane and his wife, Christine. At Lucky Bird, we pride ourselves on making everything from scratch, from our fermented hot sauce to our buttermilk biscuits. We source fresh and never frozen ABF chickens and we cut and portion these birds ourselves making sure the quality is up to our standards. We brine our chicken in a citrus brine, use Wondra flour, and fry in pressure cookers. The citrus brine gives a nice refreshing note to the often heavy taste of fried chicken, and we finish the chicken with fresh lemon zest and Maldon sea salt to fortify that lemon flavor. Wondra is an instant flour and doesn't absorb oil like regular flour, so it becomes crispier and lighter when used in frying. And, finally,our pressure fryers make sure that all those juices stay intact inside the chicken when it's fried so our product becomes juicier and more tender when finished. It also allows the chicken to spend less time in the oil over time, resulting in a less greasy, less heavy product.

About Epic Kitchens:

Epic Kitchens operates multi-branded ghost kitchens with a focus on delivering convenient and craveable food to our customers one meal at a time. Not only do we enable our restaurant partners to have a presence on all the major delivery marketplaces in the densest sub-markets in the U.S., but we also provide on our online ordering platform allowing consumers to order from us directly at epickitchens.com .

SOURCE Epic Kitchens

Related Links

http://epickitchens.com/

