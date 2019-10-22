Lucky Brand Store Opens At Empire Outlets

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lucky Brand opened its first Staten Island store at Empire Outlets. The iconic Los Angeles, California based denim and apparel brand adds to the collection of premier shopping at outlet prices that can only be found at Empire Outlets.

Since 1990, Lucky Brand's signature bohemian style apparel and Southern California sensibility has become a sought-after brand, with over 250 stores all over North America. The new 4,912 square-foot store will feature Lucky Brand's heritage denim, broken-in graphic tees, classic leather motorcycle and denim jackets, accessories, and much more.

"Lucky Brand is thrilled to expand our New York presence with our location in the Empire Outlets. New York is the world's foremost commercial, financial and cultural center, and it's an honor to bring our quintessentially Southern California style to the region," said Mike Relich, chief operating officer of Lucky Brand.

"The addition of Lucky Brand to the Empire Outlets lineup solidifies it as a can't miss shopping destination for our New York neighbors and for visitors from across the globe," said Joseph Ferrara, principal of BFC Partners and developer of Empire Outlets.

Visitors to Empire Outlets are treated to outlet-priced merchandise in a modern, airy, light-filled setting designed by the world-renowned SHoP Architects. Across 340,000 square feet, Empire Outlets boasts scores of designer stores including Nordstrom Rack, American Eagle Outfitters, Aerie, Banana Republic, Brooks Brothers, Columbia Sporting Goods, Gap Factory, H&M, Jockey, Nike Factory, and Old Navy among others.

A 40,000-square-foot food and beverage deck with unmatched sweeping views of Manhattan, will soon open with dozens of food concepts including MRKTPL, Staten Island's first-ever artisanal food hall.

Empire Outlets is being marketed to visitors from around the world in collaboration with NYC and Co. and it is already becoming a premier shopping destination as part of the revitalization of Staten Island's North Shore. Visitors can access Empire Outlets as they depart the free Staten Island Ferry which provides service 24/7 at the St. George Ferry Terminal, as the outlet center is located mere steps away from the terminal. It is centrally located near iconic Staten Island attractions like the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden, the St. George Theatre and Richmond County Bank Ballpark. Empire Outlets also features a 1,250-space parking garage, connecting commuters from Staten Island to Manhattan.

About Empire Outlets

BFC Partners' Empire Outlets is an approximately 340,000 square foot retail complex, comprised of designer outlet retailers and a variety of restaurants and cafes. Empire Outlets also includes a 1,250-space structured parking garage below the retail component to accommodate commuters and tourists alike. Designed by SHoP Architects, Empire Outlets features expansive open corridors to the water, contemporary materials reflective of the industrial waterfront, and a sweeping sustainable green roof visible from the harbor. Celebratory vertical circulation elements such as grand staircases, elevators, and streamlined escalators guide shoppers as they move from the waterfront up to Richmond Terrace, creating a dynamic and easily navigated pedestrian experience. For more information about Empire Outlets New York City, please visit www.empireoutletsnyc.com . Find us on Twitter @EmpireOutlets and on Instagram at @empireoutlets .

About Lucky Brand

Founded in Los Angeles with a focus on heritage denim, Lucky Brand has embodied the independent spirit and lifestyle of our hometown for over 25 years. Vintage-inspired jeans, broken-in graphic tees, classic leather motorcycle jackets, and bohemian styles all capture the laid-back vibes and authenticity of Lucky. Our designers specialize in updating premium denim, working with technical fabrics and beautiful washes to create truly unique jeans that feel great, no matter who you are. At Lucky, we uphold high standards of craftsmanship, and the care and passion that goes into every detail is what allows our clothing to tell a story and celebrate individuality. We've come a long way from that first pair of jeans we made in 1990, and in our clothes, you'll look, feel, and stay Lucky. There are presently over 250 Lucky Brand locations in North America, 16 of those in Canada. For more information please visit www.LuckyBrand.com.

