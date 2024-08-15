Lucky Break PR Named equalpride's Public Relations Agency of Record

Lucky Break's Impact Division Will Spearhead All Press Initiatives for the World's Most Iconic LGBTQ+ Media Brands Including The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler and More

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Break PR (LBPR), an award-winning, full-service public relations firm headquartered in Los Angeles, adds equalpride to its extensive DEI client roster. The organization will be serviced by the agency's nascent LBPR Impact division. equalpride is the leading certified LGBTQ+ owned and operated media company in the U.S., with iconic LGBTQ+ brands including Out, The Advocate, Out Traveler, PLUS, PRIDE.com and the Advocate Channel.

Lucky Break Public Relations - Logo March/April 2024 Issue Covers for OUT and The Advocate

"Equalpride is excited to join Lucky Break's roster of clients. We look forward to collaborating with their team to promote the compelling and authentic journalism we produce every day," said equalpride CEO Mark Berryhill. "Our brands are the most iconic in LGBTQ+ media, and as a fellow LGTBQ+ owned business, Lucky Break is uniquely positioned to help us tell our story."

LBPR will leverage media relations to position equalpride's diverse brand roster as the go-to resource for reliable LGBTQ+ news by utilizing editors and journalists as the experts in the space. The agency will also provide comprehensive support for equalpride's marquee events, including the annual Pride celebration and Out100, overseeing talent procurement, along with onsite support and red carpet management.

"For decades, equalpride's publications have been at the epicenter of the LGBTQ+ movement, delivering timely and meaningful news for the LGBTQ+ community and allies seeking fact-based reporting," said Mike Stommel, LBPR Founder and Principal. "It is imperative that equalpride's storytellers remain the driving force for queer journalism providing informative and insightful perspectives. It will be Lucky Break's goal to enhance the visibility of these experts and propel the LGBTQ+ community forward through their storytelling."

Founded in 2024, the LBPR Impact division is an extension of the agency's robust offerings and provides its growing roster of for- and non-profit LGBTQ+ and BIPOC partners a comprehensive level of support across various initiatives, at both local and national levels. In addition to equalpride, LBPR Impact clients include GLSEN, the National LGBTQ Task Force, JJLA, OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride, the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (ICYOLA), Capital Pride Alliance, WorldPride 2025, H4M, Equality California, and Love Inc. magazine.

About Lucky Break PR

Founded in 2010, Lucky Break Public Relations is a minority owned public relations and strategic marketing firm representing clients in entertainment, live events, non-profit, sports marketing, hospitality, consumer product goods, architecture and design, health and wellness, and diversity marketing. Lucky Break is a globally recognized and award-winning communications firm, headquartered in Los Angeles.

About equalpride

equalpride is the leading certified LGBTQ+ owned & operated media, digital, social, TV, print and entertainment company in the country. Our mission is to provide content of inspiration, hope, community, equality and love through our platforms, which reach a vast majority of diverse American audiences. We are a community of storytellers, innovators and influencers with a portfolio that includes some of the world's most prestigious LGBTQ+ brands: Out, The Advocate, Out Traveler, Health PLUS Wellness, PRIDE.com and the Advocate Channel.

Media Contact:

Mark Umbach

323 602 0091

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucky Break Public Relations