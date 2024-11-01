Lucky Break Public Relations Awarded Agency of the Year at the PRSA Prism Awards

The Agency Also Received Awards for Its Work on GLSEN's Rise Up LA and the OUTLOUD Musical Festival & WeHo Pride Parade

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Break Public Relations (LBPR), an award-winning, full-service public relations firm headquartered in Los Angeles, was honored with the prestigious Agency of the Year Award from PRSA Los Angeles at its annual PRism Awards. In addition, the agency was awarded the PRism Award in the Events & Observances category and Association/Education subcategory and the Award of Excellence in the Media Relations category in the Sports & Entertainment Tactical sub-category.

Since its founding in 2010, LBPR has been committed to amplifying diverse voices, celebrating inclusivity, and pushing for meaningful change. In 2024, LBPR took its mission further by launching Impact, a dedicated DEI practice group to drive progressive change across the entertainment, political, and lifestyle sectors. Impact's mission remains clear: to amplify stories of the most underrepresented communities and drive equality initiatives on both local and national scales.

"This award is not just about what we've achieved but about what we will continue doing—supporting our community, advocating for equality, and creating spaces where everyone's voice can be heard," says LBPR Founder & Principal Mike Stommel. "We want to thank PRSA Los Angeles, our clients, and everyone who's supported our endeavors. Together we will continue to make an impact."

Throughout the year, LBPR demonstrated its expertise and dedication to the community by partnering with several key LGBTQ+ organizations, including Equality California, GLSEN, The National LGBTQ+ Task Force, Capital Pride, equalpride, AIDS Walk LA, OUTLOUD Music Festival, the WeHo Pride Parade, Love Inc. magazine, and H4M Matchmaking. The agency orchestrated high-impact PR campaigns through extensive media coverage, compelling narratives, and managing high-profile events. By highlighting diverse voices and issues, LBPR championed LGBTQ+ rights, fostered community inclusion, and promoted positive representation.

About Lucky Break PR

Founded in 2010, Lucky Break Public Relations is a minority-owned and operated public relations, strategic marketing, and digital media firm representing clients in entertainment, live events, non-profit, hospitality, consumer product goods, architecture and design, health and wellness, and diversity communications. Lucky Break is a globally recognized and award-winning communications firm, headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Washington, D.C., Austin, and New York.

