Lucky Break Public Relations Taps Communications Veteran Alisa Finkelstein To Lead Its New York City Office

Finkelstein Joins as President, Spearheading Expansion

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Break Public Relations (LBPR), an award-winning, full-service public relations firm headquartered in Los Angeles, brings on communications veteran Alisa Finkelstein as President to lead its New York City office.

Lucky Break PR's New York President, Alisa Finkelstein Lucky Break PR Logo

With her extensive experience in entertainment, technology, brand storytelling, media strategy, crisis counsel, partnership management, and event development, Finkelstein will lead the growth of Lucky Break PR's New York office. She will be responsible for further establishing LBPR's presence in one of the world's most influential media markets, driving new business development, building and mentoring a high-performing team, and ensuring best-in-class client service and operational excellence. Finkelstein will report directly to LBPR Principal and Founder Mike Stommel.

"Alisa brings an exceptional mix of entertainment knowledge and tech literacy that aligns perfectly with the evolution of LBPR. Her fresh perspective, innovative mindset, and comprehensive approach to client relations, will be instrumental in shaping the future of LBPR and strengthening the company's position as a leading national communications agency," stated LBPR Principal and Founder Mike Stommel.

Prior to joining LBPR, Alisa served as Group Vice President at MikeWorldWide, where she joined the Brand team as an Account Executive in 2013. Her work has spanned digital and traditional programs for a variety of clients across the entertainment, retail, consumer, and tech space, including Warner Bros. Discovery, Flickr, Shutterstock, Patreon, Roc Nation, TIDAL, Harry Potter Shops New York & Chicago, Villa One Tequila, and more. Her work has earned PRWeek Award nominations and garnered coverage across top-tier lifestyle, business, tech, entertainment, music, and industry press.

"From our first conversation, I was struck by both the caliber of the team and the integrity Mike and Alfredo have brought to building LBPR," said Alisa Finkelstein. "New York is home to some of the most iconic media and brands in the world, and I see a real opportunity to build a practice that delivers meaningful results for our clients. Stepping into this role marks an exciting new chapter in my career, and I look forward to establishing Lucky Break PR as a go-to partner in this market."

About Lucky Break PR

Founded in 2010, Lucky Break Public Relations is a minority-owned and operated public relations, strategic marketing, and digital media firm representing clients in entertainment + live events and tech, advocacy, hospitality, and consumer product goods. Lucky Break is a globally recognized and award-winning communications firm, including PRSA's prestigious Agency of the Year. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Austin and New York.

Media Contacts

Lucky Break PR

Mark Umbach, [email protected]

Ali Smith, [email protected]

323-602-0091

SOURCE Lucky Break Public Relations