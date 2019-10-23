Lucky Club Sycuan Member Wins $128,474.61 Jackpot at Sycuan Casino Resort

News provided by

Sycuan Casino Resort

Oct 23, 2019, 08:30 ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Club Sycuan member, Alice V. hit the jackpot at Sycuan Casino Resort with $128,474.61 in winnings. The jackpot was won on the Bonus Times 2x 5x 10x slot machine.

Additionally, there have been several other recent jackpot winners at Sycuan Casino Resort. Leonora C. won $25,776.53 while playing the Lightning Link Sahara Gold slot machine and three other lucky guests won $95,775.25 while playing on the Great Balls of Fire slot machine, $20,658.97 while playing Lightning Link High Stakes slot machine and $22,908.53 while playing the Superball Keno slot machine.

Head out to Sycuan in November for a chance to win over $2.5M in cash, FREEplay and prizes. Sycuan's 36th Anniversary celebration kicks off with Hot Seat Drawings every Tuesday in November. Hot Seat Drawings will take place every hour from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and two lucky guests will win $500 cash every hour. To be eligible, participants must earn 250 slot points beginning at 1 p.m. each Tuesday. Guests can actively play on any slot machine using their Club Sycuan card for a chance to win.

For more information about Sycuan's upcoming promotions, please visit www.sycuan.com/promotion/casino-promotions.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

SOURCE Sycuan Casino Resort

Also from this source

Sycuan Awarded Best Casino from 2019 Best of Downtown San Diego...

Sycuan Casino Resort's October 2019 Promotions...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Lucky Club Sycuan Member Wins $128,474.61 Jackpot at Sycuan Casino Resort

News provided by

Sycuan Casino Resort

Oct 23, 2019, 08:30 ET