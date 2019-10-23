Lucky Club Sycuan Member Wins $128,474.61 Jackpot at Sycuan Casino Resort

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Club Sycuan member, Alice V. hit the jackpot at Sycuan Casino Resort with $128,474.61 in winnings. The jackpot was won on the Bonus Times 2x 5x 10x slot machine.

Additionally, there have been several other recent jackpot winners at Sycuan Casino Resort. Leonora C. won $25,776.53 while playing the Lightning Link Sahara Gold slot machine and three other lucky guests won $95,775.25 while playing on the Great Balls of Fire slot machine, $20,658.97 while playing Lightning Link High Stakes slot machine and $22,908.53 while playing the Superball Keno slot machine.

Head out to Sycuan in November for a chance to win over $2.5M in cash, FREEplay and prizes. Sycuan's 36th Anniversary celebration kicks off with Hot Seat Drawings every Tuesday in November. Hot Seat Drawings will take place every hour from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and two lucky guests will win $500 cash every hour. To be eligible, participants must earn 250 slot points beginning at 1 p.m. each Tuesday. Guests can actively play on any slot machine using their Club Sycuan card for a chance to win.

For more information about Sycuan's upcoming promotions, please visit www.sycuan.com/promotion/casino-promotions.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

SOURCE Sycuan Casino Resort