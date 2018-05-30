Lucky Club Sycuan Member Wins $191,301.93 Jackpot at Sycuan Casino

During the month of June, Club Sycuan members have a chance to win a share of $20,000 in cash and FREEplay by participating in Sycuan Casino's $20,000 Days of Summer promotion. Drawings happen every Thursday in June from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with over 100 winners each day. Ten lucky winners will split $10,000 cash at 9 p.m. every Thursday. Members can swipe their card at any kiosk to earn a free daily entry and additional entries by playing slots, table games, bingo and poker.

Sycuan Casino began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 34 years later, it has become a community landmark. Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012, Sycuan features 2,000 exciting reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, including poker and bingo and a variety of restaurants. Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego's first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room, complete with a separate entrance and Paipa's Buffet. The GameDay Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including five 90-inch TVs, bar-top slot machines, a stadium-sized menu with over 30 beers on tap, a Party Pit complete with three blackjack tables, an extensive collection of sports memorabilia and a high-energy atmosphere. Sycuan's intimate 452-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24 hours daily. For more information about Sycuan Casino visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

