Lucky Club Sycuan Member Wins $191,301.93 Jackpot at Sycuan Casino

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A lucky Club Sycuan member won a massive $191,301.93 Fortune Pai Gow Poker Progressive jackpot while playing at Sycuan Casino.
"Our guests are definitely on a winning streak here at Sycuan Casino," said John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino. "Progressive jackpot amounts keep increasing throughout the casino and we're eager to celebrate our next big winners."
During the month of June, Club Sycuan members have a chance to win a share of $20,000 in cash and FREEplay by participating in Sycuan Casino's $20,000 Days of Summer promotion. Drawings happen every Thursday in June from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with over 100 winners each day. Ten lucky winners will split $10,000 cash at 9 p.m. every Thursday. Members can swipe their card at any kiosk to earn a free daily entry and additional entries by playing slots, table games, bingo and poker.
About Sycuan Casino
Sycuan Casino began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 34 years later, it has become a community landmark. Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012, Sycuan features 2,000 exciting reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, including poker and bingo and a variety of restaurants. Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego's first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room, complete with a separate entrance and Paipa's Buffet. The GameDay Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including five 90-inch TVs, bar-top slot machines, a stadium-sized menu with over 30 beers on tap, a Party Pit complete with three blackjack tables, an extensive collection of sports memorabilia and a high-energy atmosphere. Sycuan's intimate 452-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24 hours daily. For more information about Sycuan Casino visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.
