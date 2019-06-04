Lucky Dog Construction, Inc. Receives 2019 Best of Fremont Award

FREMONT, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Dog Construction, Inc. has been selected for the 2019 Best of Fremont Award in the Mechanical Contractor category by the Fremont Award Program.

Each year, the Fremont Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Fremont area a great place to live, work and play.

Business Hall of Fame 2019 Lucky Dog Construction Best Mechanical Contractor Fremont- 2 Consecutive Years! Business Hall of Fame 2019 Lucky Dog Construction Best Mechanical Contractor Fremont- 2 Consecutive Years!

"We are excited to be recognized for the Best Mechanical Contractor award for the second year in a row. It is an endorsement of our company mission to build a true partnership with our customers," said Amy Medeiros, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at Lucky Dog Construction Inc. "We want to thank our customers and partners for their trust, and for enabling us to provide you with the best millwright, process piping and welding services. We continue to be committed to quality, attention to details, meeting project schedules and safety, and - always - keeping our customers out of the dog house."

To learn more about Lucky Dog Construction Inc. services and offerings, visit www.luckydogconstruction.com.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Fremont Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Fremont Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Fremont Award Program

The Fremont Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Fremont area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Fremont Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

CONTACT:

Amy Medeiros

VP of Marketing and Partnerships Lucky Dog Construction

Email: 215207@email4pr.com

510-484-8842

URL: Luckydogconstruction.com

Fremont Award Program

Email: PublicRelations@awardedcity.org

URL: http://www.awardedcity.org

SOURCE Lucky Dog Construction

Related Links

http://www.luckydogconstruction.com

