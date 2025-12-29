Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers Closes Out 2025 with Record Growth and Accelerated National Expansion

Fast-growing mobile pet care brand invites entrepreneurs to join its next phase of growth

HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for convenient, at-home services rises nationwide, Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers is ending 2025 with record-breaking growth and a rapidly expanding national footprint. The Houston-based mobile pet grooming brand has emerged as one of the fastest-growing names in the category, driven by a scalable licensing model designed for modern entrepreneurs.

Founded in 2023, Lucky Dog has expanded into more than 30 licensed markets across the U.S., operating more than 90 mobile grooming vans nationwide. These territories reach an estimated 25 million dog owners, reflecting the brand's growing visibility and the accelerating shift toward premium, at-home pet care. In 2025, Lucky Dog achieved 300% year-over-year growth in booked appointments and surpassed the milestone of 75,000 dogs groomed across all markets.

"From day one, our goal was to build a business model that could scale without sacrificing quality or flexibility," said Edris Yousefi, founder of Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers. "Our performance in 2025 validates the strength of the brand and the opportunity for entrepreneurs who want to build a business in a growing industry."

Unlike traditional franchise systems, Lucky Dog operates through a licensing model that gives owners the freedom to run their business locally while benefiting from national brand recognition, centralized marketing resources, and a network of like-minded owners. The model has attracted owner-operators seeking a faster path to launch, lower overhead, and greater autonomy than franchising typically allows.

As the company looks ahead to 2026, Lucky Dog plans to expand into more than 50 markets with 200 vans nationwide. The company remains committed to investing in brand development, technology-driven efficiencies, and operational consistency designed to support long-term success across all markets.

Entrepreneurs interested in launching their own mobile grooming business can learn more about ownership opportunities at www.luckydogmobilegroomers.com/own-a-lucky-dog .

About Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers

Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers is redefining the pet-grooming experience by bringing professional, compassionate care directly to customers' driveways. Backed by pro groomers, personalized care, and convenience, Lucky Dog is taking its tail-wagging experience nationwide. With more than 75,000 dogs groomed, 1,000+ five-star Google reviews, and a rapidly growing U.S. presence, the brand continues its mission to make grooming easy by bringing care right to your home.

