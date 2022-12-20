Lucky Elephant Club Launches New NFT Collection for a Brighter Future

Collect Unique Digital Art Pieces & Support Non-Profit Organizations with the Lucky Elephant Club

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lucky Elephant Club is pleased to announce the launch of their new Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection, featuring 8,888 3D Lucky Elephants on a journey through the Ethereum Lucky JungleVerse. This collection not only offers collectors unique and visually stunning digital art pieces, but also serves a greater purpose.

Play to Earn Game Teaser

As a narrative and philanthropy-driven community, the Lucky Elephant Club is committed to creating a culture of giving and supporting non-profit organizations around the world. In support of this mission, 12% of all sales from the NFT collection will be donated to non-profit organizations chosen and voted on by the community.

In addition to supporting non-profits, the Lucky Elephant Club is dedicated to using their resources to make the world a better place for all. They will be supporting various charity organizations with the funds earned from the project.

Featuring a diverse team with a passion for creating quality products, the Lucky Elephant Club's merchandise store is already live. A percentage of every sale from the store will go towards wildlife conservation efforts. Find out more by reading our white paper.

Collectors and animal lovers are invited to join the Lucky Elephant Club community and make a positive impact while acquiring one-of-a-kind digital art pieces. Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of the Lucky Elephant Club NFT collection.

Explore the Lucky Elephant Club NFT Collection at luckyelephant.io and engage with the Lucky Elephant community on Twitter , Discord , Instagram , and YouTube.

About The Lucky Elephant Club

The Lucky Elephant Club is a community for dreamers, believers, and doers who want to create a brighter future for themselves and the world around them. Their mission is to inspire and empower people to live their best lives and make a positive impact on the world. At The Lucky Elephant Club, members have access to a variety of resources and support to help them on their journey towards success, whether it's starting a business, pursuing a creative passion, or simply living a happier, healthier life. By joining The Lucky Elephant Club, individuals can tap into their full potential and make magic happen. You can checkout out the Teaser for the JungleVerse: Play to Earn Game.

Media Contact

Name: Farid Elsayed

Email: [email protected].com

Phone: 202-925-9393

SOURCE Lucky Elephant Club