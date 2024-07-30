LUCKY ENERGY DRINK DROPS ITS FIRST MERCH COLLECTION

The brand's first drop celebrates the brand's origins in a fashion-forward new campaign.

Photographed by Joyce Charat, with Production by Emmanuelle Rienda of Ethical Luxury Group

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Energy Drink introduces its first merchandise collection, "Origins," a modern, unisex, 12-piece line inspired by and celebrating the heart of the company, its founder story. Richard Laver created Lucky Energy after experiencing tragic lows and dizzying heights. He is the youngest survivor of the Delta 191 flight that killed his father and 136 others. After surviving the crash at only 12 years old, he suffered from depression and was homeless by 27. Laver eventually found the love of his life, Michelle, but during the premature birth of their first child, Kate, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and would need a feeding tube for nourishment. Through a medley of medical complications, he founded Kate Farms (now the #1 recommended plant-based tube-feeding formula) to save her life. Laver launched Lucky Energy to inspire people to persevere and keep going, as he learned to do. Similarly, this campaign features resilient individuals who have been through difficult situations and have found ways to keep going.

Lucky Energy Origins Collection

Origins features hats, t-shirts, a sweater, hoodie, and bomber, which retail between $30-$100. Elements of Laver's journey, such as air and tennis, are incorporated into the merch [Laver was a tennis pro, and his cousin is Rod Laver], with the brand signature message: Freedom to Fly, and words of positivity displayed, such as "Today was a Good Day." Select items will have "777" on the neck label, which entitles recipients to win prizes, including a free case of Lucky Energy and a $500 flight gift card to travel anywhere in the world.

"Origins is about embracing being a Lucky F*ck. All the bad moments in life allow us to preserve, rise above them, and excel. We showcase talent that embodies what we stand for - they keep going, rising daily to thrive. Part of dropping merch is also about ensuring we're designing things that people will want to wear, and we are excited by how we've integrated our core messaging into the drop," said CMO Hamid Saify.

The campaign is photographed by Joyce Charat (who has shot campaigns with Wiz Khalifa, G Eazy, and Coi LeRay), and its Production is by Emmanuelle Rienda, founder of Ethical Luxury Group (who has collaborated with Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish).

To learn more about the new merchandise collection, visit www.luckybevco.com and follow @luckyfckenergy on social media. For press inquiries, please contact Valeria Carrasco directly at [email protected].

ABOUT Lucky Energy Drink

Lucky Energy is a cleaner, better-for-you energy drink company founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Richard Laver. The brand creates high-quality products to motivate people to keep going. The product line features five flavors—with 5 super ingredients, including maca and beta-alanine, 0 sugar, 0 aftertaste, and only 5 calories. Products are available on Amazon. For more information, visit www.luckybevco.com and follow @luckyfckenergy on social media.

