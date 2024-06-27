LUCKY ENERGY DRINK LAUNCHES 'ATHLETES' AD

So You're Not An "IT" Athlete, New Beverage Campaign Says, "So F**king What?! Keep Going!"

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lucky Energy drink launches its new ad campaign, 'Athletes,' which takes aim at society's unrelatable, hyper depiction of athletic success and the pressures faced to achieve excellence. In 'Athletes,' the brand champions everyday amateur sports aficionados—the fans who do it simply for the love of the game—reminding them that Lucky Energy is there to fuel their athletic prowess.

Developed by Lucky Energy's in-house creative team, 'Athletes' will live on Connected TV, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The campaign can be viewed HERE .

Lucky Energy ‘Athlete’ Campaign Video

"With 'Athletes,' we recognize the person who belly-flops into the pool while diving, misses the uncontested dunk, and falls off the balance beam. Everyday athletes are rarely celebrated, especially in the energy/sports drinks category, so we felt it necessary to spotlight them. While we admire and revere professional athletes [with reason], we can't forget about the billions of other sports enthusiasts whose names we don't know, who aren't splashed on posters on our walls, who do it for the love of the game - like the talent in our ad, Jonathan L Clark IV. You may not expect it, but he's a triple threat - he's a high school teacher, coach, and world-class dunker. Clark, along with athletes around the globe, stumbles, falls and needs the energy to get back up and keep going. It's a relatable sentiment that we feel hits with real people who may not always be the best, but they go hard," says Hamid Saify, Chief Marketing Officer at Lucky Energy. "We are a cleaner, inclusive energy drink company determined to power everyone's athletic efforts."

Richard Laver founded Lucky Energy after experiencing tragic lows and dizzying heights; he launched the company to inspire people to persevere and keep going as he learned to do. He's the youngest survivor of the Delta 191 flight that killed his father and 136 others. After surviving the crash at just 12 years old, he suffered from depression and was homeless by 27. He eventually found the love of his life, Michelle, but during the premature birth of their first child, Kate, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and would need a feeding tube for nourishment. Through a medley of medical complications, he founded Kate Farms (now the #1 recommended plant-based tube-feeding formula) to save her life. In thinking about his next chapter, Laver landed on creating a cleaner alternative to the energy drinks on the market.

To learn more about 'Athletes', visit www.luckybevco.com and follow @luckyfckenergy on social media. For press inquiries, please get in touch with Valeria Carrasco directly at [email protected].

ABOUT Lucky Energy Drink

Lucky Energy is a cleaner, better-for-you energy drink company founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Richard Laver. The brand creates high-quality products to motivate people to keep going. The product line features five flavors—with 5 super ingredients, including maca and beta-alanine, 0 sugar, 0 aftertaste, and only 5 calories. Products are available on Amazon. For more information, visit www.luckybevco.com and follow @luckyfckenergy on social media.

