LUCKY F*CK ENERGY DARES YOU TO SEARCH ITS NAME IN THE NEW "SEARCH AT YOUR OWN RISK" CAMPAIGN

In the new campaign, the company also introduces its new packaging while igniting commentary around censorship through a 4-part short comedy series. "Search at Your Own Risk" will live on and offline across social media and select US cities, which allows the brand's presence to be felt across various channels.

Developed by Lucky F*ck's in-house creative team, "Search at Your Own Risk" explores the consequences of typing 'Lucky Fuck' into your search bar. The campaign, which can be viewed HERE, poses the question: what's the worst that could happen? The satirical comedy series answers: you'll get fired from your job, shamed by the other parents at carpool, and banned from your favorite local coffee shop. The hyperbolic response regarding the brand's namesake is aimed directly at the industry's censorship practices, which is also highlighted in its new packaging, which includes black "duct tape" over the word Fuck. Packaging now features two airplanes circling its flavor profile icons (paying homage to the brand's origin story) and its 5 super ingredients listed on the front of the can.

The brand will also take the campaign to the streets, strategically placing wild postings around New York City, Los Angeles, and Austin. Taking notes from pop art and high fashion, the artwork includes renaissance-inspired masterpieces you'd see in Italy and fashion photography in luxury media. Of course, with a Lucky F*ck twist.

"I always lean into brands that have something to say, and that's what intrigued and inspired me about this brand," said Hamid Saify. "We have an exciting year ahead of us—with never-before-seen or done-before ideas to hit the energy category. I am very thankful to be here and have such a stellar team and group of investors behind us."

Andrew Mitchell, Founder of Brand Foundry Ventures, added, "Clean energy makes up less than 10% of the broader $100B+ energy drink category today. We believe that Lucky F*ck Energy drink has a clear opportunity to be a major market driver with its unique value proposition. It has attracted talent from the hottest beverage brands and is transforming how consumers experience energy drinks. BFV is thrilled to lead this investment in Lucky F*ck, the next iconic energy brand."

"I was inspired to create a cleaner, 0-sugar energy drink with fewer ingredients that, most importantly, would not compromise on taste or performance," said CEO and founder Richard Laver. "Coming from the natural and organics industry, I recognized the white space in energy and am validated by the market response that has led to our rapid expansion. We're only seven months in and have assembled an All-Star team of investors who support the vision and in-house talent like Hamid, who brings a wealth of experience and perspective to the table, having built his career scaling and accelerating growth for what's become one of the world's leading beverage brands. He fully understands and is passionate about our mission to change how the world thinks about energy drinks through inspiration and innovation, as evidenced by Search at Your Own Risk."

Laver founded Lucky F*ck Energy after experiencing tragic lows and dizzying heights; he launched the company to inspire people to persevere and keep going as he learned to do. He's the youngest survivor of the Delta 191 flight that killed his father and 136 others. After surviving the crash at just 12 years old, he suffered from depression and was homeless by 27. He eventually found the love of his life, Michelle, but during the premature birth of their first child, Kate, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and would need a feeding tube for nourishment. Through a medley of medical complications, he founded Kate Farms (now the #1 recommended plant-based tube-feeding formula) to save her life. In thinking about his next chapter, Laver landed on creating a cleaner alternative to the energy drinks on the market. The name Lucky F*ck comes from a bracelet gifted to Richard by his son for Christmas to celebrate the life he's lived. He felt there was no name better suited to tell his own story.

To learn more about the "Search at Your Own Risk" campaign and the Seed II round, visit luckybevco.com and follow @luckyfckenergy on social media. For press inquiries, please contact Valeria Carrasco directly at [email protected].

ABOUT LUCKY F*CK Energy Drink

LUCKY F*CK Energy is a new, better-for-you energy drink company founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Richard Laver. The brand creates high-quality products to motivate people to keep going. The product line features five flavors—with 5 super ingredients, including maca and beta-alanine, zero sugar, zero aftertaste, and only five calories. Products are available on Amazon. For more information, visit www.luckybevco.com and follow @luckyfckenergy on social media.

SOURCE Lucky Beverage Company