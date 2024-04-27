Lucky Number Eight Productions to debut 'Holly by Nightfall' at Dallas International Film Festival

Holly by Nightfall, a drama filmed in Houston, Texas, makes its world premiere at the 18th Annual Dallas International Film Festival April 25 – May 2, 2024.

HOUSTON, April 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holly by Nightfall, a film produced by Vance Howard and Lucky Number Eight Productions is scheduled for its first screening April 27th at 4:00 PM CTD. As part of the Texas Feature Competition, the film will be played in the Violet Crown – Auditorium 1 at the Virgin Hotel Dallas.

Holly by Nightfall, a Lucky Number Eight Productions Film.

Written by Peter Cooper, the film is about a group of friends navigating the crossroads of adulthood in relationships and their careers. The independent drama weaves between Holly, starring Hannah James, and love interest Johnny, played by Eric Nelsen, within their friend group all sharing life's ups and downs. The film also stars Jack Falahee, Jake Thomas, Will Brittain, and Andriana Manfredi. Directed by Andy Delaney, the film beautifully illustrates the city of Houston with a runtime of 83 minutes.

The first showing of the film is currently waitlisted. A second viewing will be on April 28th at 9:15 PM CTD. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online on the Dallas International Film Festival Website.

"This is an exciting day for Lucky Number Eight Productions premiering our first feature film. We all had a wonderful time shooting the entirety of the film in Houston. I'm very proud of the cast and crew and believe this movie will be enjoyable to watch." Says Vance Howard, Executive Producer and Founder of Lucky Number Eight Productions.

The Dallas Film Festival will be located at the Virgin Hotel Dallas, 3699 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204.

For media inquiries, courtesy copies, event bookings, or further information, please contact: Kathryn Howard at [email protected].

SOURCE Lucky Number Eight Productions