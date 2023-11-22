Lucky Skin Unveils New Hand-Held Skincare System

Lucky Skin LLC

22 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Skin, a leader in innovative skincare solutions, announced the debut of its latest skincare system to the US and international markets. The product, called the Lucky Skin Hydro, is a hand-held hydro dermabrasion system that uses gentle suction and a hydrating blend solution to promote healthy, glowing skin. The device provides gentle exfoliation to remove dead skin and impurities for perfect makeup application.

According to Lucky Skin's founder, Marina Freeman, the new device brings spa-quality treatment to the hands of their customers. "After more than two years of work, we're excited to offer our newest system for glowing, radiant skin," said Freeman. "We're dedicated to bringing high-quality skincare solutions that empower our customers to look and feel fabulous."

Freeman also said customers can expect visible results in just one treatment. The Lucky Skin Hydro is priced at $199 from the company's website - https://yourluckyskin.com. A discount of 25% applies for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which expires on November 30, 2023.

For retail distribution, influencer inquiries, or additional information please contact [email protected]

About Lucky Skin:

Lucky Skin is a women-owned skincare company committed to helping their customers find high-quality products that deliver results. With a strong dedication to customer service and education, Lucky Skin continues to set new standards for the skincare industry. 

Media contact:

Media & Partnerships
(800) 404-8405
[email protected]  

SOURCE Lucky Skin LLC

