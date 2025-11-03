Lucky Winner Hits $2.19 Million Jackpot on $1 Million Dragon Link™ Progressive Slot Machine by Aristocrat Gaming™ at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

"It's always remarkable when a jackpot of this magnitude is hit. Congratulations to the lucky winner!" said Joseph Wagner, Vice President & Assistant General Manager of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. "Dragon Link continues to deliver unforgettable moments for our guests, and this win is a perfect example."

"What an extraordinary moment for the player, Dragon Link and Aristocrat Gaming" said Kurt Gissane, Chief Revenue Officer for Aristocrat Gaming. "Our partnership with Seminole Hard Rock Tampa continues to drive exciting wins like this – It's thrilling to celebrate this milestone with them."

Since its launch at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa in July 2021, Dragon Link has remained a top draw for players, thanks to its high-denomination offering, which includes a $25 minimum bet and a $2,500 maximum bet. It continues to rank among the most popular choices in the high-limit slot category.

To date, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has paid out more than 778,020 jackpots totaling over $2.34 billion in slot winnings in 2025.

About Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of regulated land-based slot and electronic games across the globe. From award-winning games and hardware to unique game mechanics and leading performance, Aristocrat Gaming delivers the best seat in the house wherever and whenever the world plays. Part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), Aristocrat Gaming delivers end-to-end solutions to customers in more than 300 jurisdictions across the globe. We strive to be an industry leader in responsible gameplay, as part of ensuring a vibrant and sustainable industry. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Follow Aristocrat Gaming on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is central Florida's premier gaming, entertainment, and hospitality destination. Owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the fully integrated AAA Four-Diamond-rated resort features an expansive casino with nearly 5,230 of the hottest slot machines and over 175 table games, including live blackjack, baccarat, craps, roulette, and more. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy the thrill of wagering at dozens of retail sports betting locations, with both electronic kiosks and staffed betting windows. A 46-table Poker Room, smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino, as well as exclusive High-Limit and VIP areas complete the state-of-the-art gaming options. The luxury resort provides an elevated getaway experience with over 800 smoke-free guest rooms across two hotel towers, a sprawling 60,000-square-foot pool deck boasting three pools and 19 private cabanas, and more premium amenities such as the rejuvenating Rock Spa® & Salon. Guests can indulge in a diverse culinary scene spanning 15 food and beverage offerings, including the award-winning Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, The Rez Grill, Cipresso, and guest favorites Fresh Harvest Buffet and Hard Rock Cafe. Home to world-class entertainment, the resort showcases near-nightly live performances and a 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center hosting top-tier entertainers and musicians in an intimate, up-close atmosphere. The brand's iconic music heritage is celebrated throughout the resort with unique memorabilia and artwork paying homage to some of the world's most renowned contemporary musical artists. As one of Tampa Bay's largest employers with nearly 4,300 team members, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is conveniently located near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, just 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call 866-388-GAME or visit us online and via Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 75 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity by Hard Rock ™ global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry and destination awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

Media Contacts

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Lindsey Lorelei, Director of Advertising, Public Relations & Community Affairs,

(813) 627-7815, [email protected]

Darien Cobb, Manager of Public Relations and Community Affairs,

(813) 627-7788, [email protected]

Bitner Group Public Relations

Chris Dirato, Bitner Group, (917) 921-9070, [email protected]

SOURCE Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa