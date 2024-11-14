Lucosky Brookman LLP and Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Host the 10th Annual Charity Event Benefitting Save a Child's Heart Foundation

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP and Spartan Capital Securities, LLC hosted the 10th Annual Charity Outing benefitting The Save a Child's Heart Foundation (SACH). The event took place Wednesday night in the iconic Edison Ballroom, nestled in the heart of New York City's Times Square.

John Lowry, Spartan Capital, and Joseph Lucosky, Lucosky Brookman LLP

The evening was a resounding success, featuring a Texas Hold'em Poker Tournament, a raffle, and a silent auction, all aimed at raising funds for SACH. Attendees enjoyed a night of entertainment and philanthropy, contributing to a cause dedicated to providing life-saving cardiac care to children in need.

"To our knowledge we're the only charity event of this magnitude in the microcap ecosystem. We're all here tonight for a bigger cause and it's an honor to be able to host such a memorable event for a cause that is close to all of our hearts," said Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner at Lucosky Brookman. "The generosity and support from our community and partners have been overwhelming, and we are proud to contribute to the incredible work of SACH."

"This year's Charity Outing was a testament to the power of community and compassion," said John Lowry, CEO at Spartan Capital Securities, LLC. "We are excited to support SACH and are inspired by the generosity of everyone who participated. Together, we are helping to save lives and bring hope to children and their families."

To date the Charity Outing benefiting SACH has generated an estimated $2 million and counting and has become a flagship event in the microcap industry.

For more information about the event or to learn how you can support SACH, please contact David Litwack at 240.223.3940 or [email protected]

About The Save a Child's Heart Foundation: SACH is one of the largest humanitarian undertakings in the world, providing urgent pediatric heart surgery and follow-up care for indigent children from developing countries. Based in Israel, SACH's mission is to improve the quality of pediatric cardiac care for children from countries where the heart surgery they need is unobtainable. SACH has saved the lives of more than 7000 children from 70 countries.

Every 29 hours SACH doctors save a child's life in their medical facilities in Israel or on medical missions in partner countries around the world. Thousands of children are alive today because of a small group of medical professionals who volunteer their time and expertise to perform life-saving cardiac surgery and train local medical personnel.

All children, regardless of race, religion, sex, color, or financial status receive the best possible care that modern medicine has to offer. SACH is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization.

About Lucosky Brookman: Lucosky Brookman LLP is a corporate finance and securities law firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, representing public companies as well as institutional and privately held clients, both domestic and internationally, in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs and general corporate matters.

About Spartan Capital: Headquartered in New York City, Spartan Capital Securities, LLC. is a full-service, integrated financial firm that provides sound investment guidance to high-net-worth individuals and institutions along with investment banking services for middle market and emerging growth companies. Its in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy, and extensive investment banking acumen combined with strategic partnerships allow it to provide tailored service to each of its clients and has earned it a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors.

