Lucosky Brookman LLP Ranked #1 In PIPE Dollar Volume Nationally For Q3 2025

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, a New Jersey based law firm with a leading capital markets and finance practice, announced today that it ranked #1 nationally as Issuer Counsel for total amount advised of PIPE transactions in Q3 2025, with 26 transactions, totaling $3.47 Billion, according to PlacementTracker's PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables.

The ranking underscores the firm's position as a dominant force in the small- and micro-cap markets, advising issuers, investors, and placement agents on some of the largest and most complex financing transactions of the quarter. Lucosky Brookman's Capital Markets team continues to drive innovation across private investments in public equity (PIPEs), registered direct offerings, and structured financings, serving as legal quarterback on milestone deals that continue to reshape the landscape of emerging growth finance.

"Being recognized as the #1 law firm in the third quarter isn't about chasing every deal like so many others do, it's about doing the right deals with the right people," said Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman LLP. "Our focus has always been on quality over quantity. We've built our reputation on executing transformative, high-impact transactions that drive real value for issuers, investors, and the broader market."

Lucosky Brookman's Capital Markets Practice represents public and private companies, investment banks, and institutional investors in a full range of securities transactions, including IPO's, PIPEs, registered direct offerings, uplistings, SPACs, and complex structured financings. The firm's reputation for precision, creativity, and execution has earned it a consistent place among the top legal advisors in the industry.

About Lucosky Brookman LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP is a corporate and litigation law firm headquartered in the New York metropolitan area with offices and attorneys across the country, representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, general corporate matters, complex commercial litigation, securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, and insurance coverage and defense matters.

