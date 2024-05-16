Lucosky Brookman LLP Welcomes President-Elect of the Austin Bar Association, Mary-Ellen King, as New Partner; Firm Opens Texas Office

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, a leading corporate and litigation law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Mary-Ellen King as a Partner in the firm's Commercial Litigation and Insurance Coverage and Defense Practice Group, and the head of the newly established Austin, TX office. Ms. King will be joining Lucosky Brookman together with several other attorneys, Ms. King is an accomplished attorney and the President-Elect of the Austin Bar Association. With over two decades of experience in complex litigation and a proven track record of success, Ms. King brings a wealth of expertise to the firm and its clients.

Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman, shared his excitement about Mary-Ellen joining the team: "We are delighted to welcome Mary-Ellen and her team of attorneys to the firm. Her wealth of experience, strategic mindset, and dedication to achieving exceptional results fits in with our firm's values and mission perfectly. The addition of Ms. King and her team to our Commercial Litigation and Insurance Coverage and Defense Practice Group allows us to provide top-tier legal services to clients across the country with our exceptionally skilled attorneys."

Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. King has established an impressive track record in complex insurance, commercial, business, civil, and real estate litigation. She has argued cases across Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama, as well as federal courts nationwide. Ms. King has earned a reputation for her assertive and professional approach that has consistently attained favorable settlements and verdicts for her clients.

Ms. King expressed her enthusiasm about joining Lucosky Brookman: "I am honored to join such a respected and dynamic firm. Lucosky Brookman's reputation for excellence and client-centric approach resonates deeply with me. Leading the new Texas-based office of Lucosky Brookman will allow us to better serve our existing clients and they will benefit from the firm's deep-rooted and established network of attorneys and other professionals across the country. I am excited to collaborate with this talented team of attorneys and its continuation of providing exceptional legal services to clients."

Ms. King's notable achievements include recently securing an appellate win in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals when the Fifth Circuit affirmed the trial court's judgment dismissing $1.7 million coverage case for lack of personal jurisdiction, obtaining a $0 defense jury verdict in the Eastern District of Texas in a first-party property insurance coverage case stemming from damage caused by Winter Storm Uri, along with securing a motion for summary judgment in the Southern District of Texas on a statute of limitations argument in a similar case. These victories demonstrate Ms. King's ability to navigate complex legal issues and deliver outstanding results.

Ms. King's commitment to the legal community extends beyond her practice. In addition to having been recently elected as President of the Austin Bar Association, she has been an active member of the association and has served on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors for years. She was recognized as the Austin Bar Association Director of the Year in 2019-2020 and has chaired numerous committees. Additionally, Ms. King is a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and has been named a Top Attorney in Austin for Civil Litigation by Austin Monthly.

Ms. King has held other leadership roles in various organizations that include serving as Counsel for the Lower Colorado River Authority, where she led litigation efforts, attained favorable settlements, supervised outside counsel in eminent domain litigation, and collaborated with internal departments to identify exposures and ensure proper insurance coverage. As a Senior Supply Chain Leader, Ms. King managed long-term corporate strategy and daily contract management departmental operations, overseeing compliance logistics for over 20,000 contracts and developing internal processes to improve efficiency and reduce operational risks.

"I'm excited to join a firm that prioritizes diversity and innovation while continuing to put clients first," Ms. King added. "This move allows us to provide our clients with a more expansive and sophisticated portfolio of legal services beyond litigation and insurance."

Lucosky Brookman is a corporate and litigation law firm headquartered in the New York metropolitan area with offices and attorneys across the country, representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs, general corporate matters, complex commercial litigation, securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, intellectual property, and insurance coverage and defense matters. Lucosky Brookman provides a broad range of legal services within each of its corporate, securities, mergers & acquisitions, banking & finance, litigation & arbitration, white collar & regulatory, insurance coverage & defense, employment, and intellectual property practice areas.

