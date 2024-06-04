Lucosky Brookman LLP Welcomes Shannan Starkey as Florida-based Partner in Insurance Coverage and Defense Practice Group

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, a leading corporate and litigation law firm, is pleased to announce that Shannan Starkey has joined the firm as a Partner and the head of the Florida division of the Insurance Coverage and Defense Practice Group. Ms. Starkey brings over a decade of experience effectively representing insurance carriers and corporate clients in complex litigation matters.

Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman, stated, "We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Ms. Starkey as a valuable addition to our team. Her distinguished track record in managing complex insurance defense litigation matters will further fortify our Insurance Defense capabilities and enrich the services we offer to our clients."

Ms. Starkey has extensive experience in managing insurance matters throughout the entire litigation process, from pre-suit investigations and discovery to motion practice, mediation, and trial. Her expertise encompasses conducting thorough investigations to assess the merits of potential claims, strategically navigating the discovery process to gather crucial evidence, and drafting and arguing motions to advance her clients' interests. She is skilled in mediation techniques aimed at resolving disputes efficiently and effectively. Additionally, Ms. Starkey is adept at trial preparation and presentation, ensuring that her clients are well-represented and their cases are compellingly argued in court. Her comprehensive understanding of the litigation process and her ability to manage complex insurance matters make her a valuable asset to the firm's clients.

"I am excited to join Lucosky Brookman and contribute to the expansion of the firm's insurance coverage and defense capabilities," said Ms. Starkey. "Lucosky Brookman has established an outstanding reputation for providing proactive and results-oriented legal counsel, coupled with a steadfast commitment to fostering enduring client relationships. I am looking forward to collaborating with this quality group of attorneys, delivering exceptional service to our clients, and achieving outstanding results."

"Ms. Starkey has distinguished herself as a dynamic, results-oriented attorney who seamlessly aligns with our client-centric and results-driven ethos," noted Mr. Lucosky. "She has demonstrated the ability to effectively manage teams and drive successful outcomes in fast-paced, high-pressure environments."

With her appointment, the firm continues to demonstrate its commitment to attracting top-tier legal talent and providing exceptional service to its clients. The addition of Ms. Starkey to the team underscores the firm's dedication to expanding its expertise in insurance coverage and defense, ensuring that clients receive the highest quality representation. As Lucosky Brookman looks to the future, the firm remains steadfast in its mission to deliver innovative legal solutions and maintain its position as a leader in the legal industry.

ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

Lucosky Brookman is a corporate and litigation law firm headquartered in the New York metropolitan area with offices and attorneys across the country, representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs, general corporate matters, complex commercial litigation, securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, and insurance coverage and defense matters. Lucosky Brookman provides a broad range of legal services within each of its corporate, securities, mergers & acquisitions, banking & finance, litigation & arbitration, white collar & regulatory, insurance coverage & defense, employment, and intellectual property practice areas.

CONTACT

Lucosky Brookman LLP

101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor

Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830

Phone: 732 395-4400

Facsimile: 732 395-4401

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.lucbro.com

SOURCE LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP