Lucrative, Interactive, and Community-Driven NFTs of Bored Puzzles are all set to go Live

Bored Puzzles is an interesting and promising project built in the Etherrum network, where each game in the series will be loaded with artful, scenic, and unique sets of NFTs. These puzzle pieces will be minted by the players to solve the massive puzzles. The beauty of Bored Puzzles is that no single player can win the game by themselves. Rather they must join hands with the community to conclude the game.

A percentage of mint proceeds will be earmarked for two giant pools in the platform - Charity Pool and Community Pool. The funds in the charity pool will be donated to the charities on the basis of votes received from the players, while the community pool is the one that provides the players with exciting bonuses and rewards. These rewards are distributed based on some deciding factors, such as puzzle piece rarity, participation status, bonus events, etc.

"We firmly believe NFTs are the future. We wish to take it beyond the conventional art drops by giving them a brand-new identity through interactive and community engaging puzzle games," says Jeremy Hochheiser, the Co-Founder of Bored Puzzles.

The exciting part is that the holders of the first-edition NFTs of the platform will receive 50% off all future Jigsaw puzzles. Also, when the game ends, they can claim the NFT badge of the final picture. The minting process of the Bored Puzzles NFTs is very simple. By just connecting the wallets to the platform, players can mint the NFTs easily. The game will begin 24 hours after the mint day.

As a matter of increasing the adoption of NFTs worldwide, the platform provides a high degree of flexibility in the payment methods by accepting both fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies. They allow a maximum of 10 NFTs per wallet.

The players have to join the Bored Puzzles official Discord server in order to interact with fellow active members of their community.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Bored Puzzles