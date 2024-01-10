LUCY ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF PEER-REVIEWED BEHAVIORAL STUDY OF ITS NON-MEDICINAL NICOTINE GUM

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucy Goods (LUCY), an innovator of modern oral nicotine products, is proud to announce the publication of a behavioral study in Harm Reduction Journal. Titled " Perceptions, intentions, and actual use of a consumer nicotine gum ," the study is the first to assess the potential of non-medicinal nicotine gum to switch adults who smoke to a potentially less harmful alternative.

Based on the results, respondents who smoked and were planning to quit, as well as those not intending to quit, were most interested in trying LUCY Gum. Quitting or cutting down consumption of cigarettes, vapes and other tobacco products were the most common motivation for trying LUCY Gum. Many reported it was helpful in preventing nicotine cravings, managing stress, or maintaining focus. Notably, females who smoked showed interest in LUCY Gum, in contrast to low female interest in traditional smokeless tobacco products.

LUCY Gum did not appear to attract those who never used tobacco products, and has low potential to promote relapse in nicotine use for former tobacco users. Results for young adults suggest minimal appeal to youth, and there was no evidence that flavors of LUCY Gum appealed more to young adults than to older adults.

Cigarette smoking remains the leading preventable cause of death. Half of those who smoke will die from a smoking-related illness — 480,000 Americans each year. Current smoking cessation methods show limited effectiveness, with just a 0.3% reduction in population-level smoking prevalence projected for a 2.3% quitting rate.

"The fact that LUCY appeals to people who smoke, regardless of their intent to quit smoking, highlights the potential of LUCY to reach more adult tobacco users than medicinal NRT products, and to facilitate their transition to less harmful alternatives," said David Renteln, CEO at Lucy Goods.

LUCY is a modern oral nicotine company formed with the mission of reducing tobacco-related harm to zero. The company is a tobacco-free brand, and its products include proprietary formulations of nicotine gums, pouches, and first of its kind Breakers™ pouches. The company supports evidence-based regulation of nicotine products, and is committed to the FDA's Premarket Tobacco Product Application process. In support of this process, the company conducts scientific research to assess the harm-reduction potential of its products. To learn more about LUCY and its products, please visit www.lucy.co .

