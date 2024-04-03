Lucy Bertsch Joins RCLCO Real Estate Consulting to Co-Lead Compensation Consulting Business

Strategic new hire will add extensive industry expertise and momentum to a rapidly expanding sector of RCLCO's Talent Management offerings

BETHESDA, Md., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading advisory firm RCLCO Real Estate Consulting today announced that Lucy Bertsch has been named Principal of Compensation Consulting, one of the Talent Management services within RCLCO's Management Consulting practice. Bertsch joins the firm's Bethesda office, and in her new leadership role, will continue to expand the comprehensive set of compensation consulting offerings. She will spearhead assignments to help clients benchmark pay levels against peer firms and design incentive programs that align short- and long-term compensation with key business objectives.

Lucy Bertsch - RCLCO Real Estate Consulting

Prior to joining RCLCO, Bertsch served as Senior Director in the Compensation Consulting group at Ferguson Partners, working with privately held real estate platforms to develop compensation solutions that align interests, emphasize performance and results, and attract, motivate, and retain key employees. She specializes in benchmarking compensation levels and developing incentive plan arrangements, including annual bonus plans, long-term incentives, and carried interest programs. Bertsch's work spans all asset classes and types of real estate firms – from investment managers, private equity investors, developers, owner/operators, to family-owned firms. Prior to joining Ferguson, Bertsch worked at Deloitte in its Talent Strategy & Innovation group in Chicago, IL and Washington, DC. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Human & Organizational Development and Spanish from Vanderbilt University and her Master's degree in Human Resources Management from Georgetown University.

"We are thrilled that someone of Lucy's expertise and strength has joined our team at RCLCO," said Ellen Klasson, Managing Director of RCLCO. "Compensation consulting is a key focus for us as we expand our talent management and executive search functions, which are accelerating in importance for our client base as we begin to move out of this challenging period for the industry as whole."

In late 2023, RCLCO formalized a partnership with CEL Compensation Advisors, who have produced the annual Real Estate Compensation & Benefits Survey for 35 years and advise private and public real estate companies on their compensation strategy. Bertsch will work alongside Jim Wright of CEL Compensation Advisors to grow the consulting platform while simultaneously increasing the reach of the Compensation Survey to more industry participants.

"I am looking forward to working alongside an exceptional team to expand RCLCO's compensation consulting capabilities, especially during a time when the attraction and retention of future leaders is top of mind for many real estate organizations," said Bertsch.

RCLCO's Management Consulting practice provides tailored and executable strategic advice to real estate companies across all sectors and geographies, positioning clients for growth in a competitive and fast changing environment. The company leverages its 55 years of advising real estate developers, owners, and investors with its Talent Management services, helping the industry strengthen and optimize its human capital. These services include: Executive Search, Compensation Consulting, and Organizational Design.

About RCLCO Real Estate Consulting: Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, the public sector, and non-real estate companies and organizations seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. With the insights and experience gained over almost six decades and thousands of projects –RCLCO brings success to all product types across the United States and around the world. RCLCO is headquartered in Bethesda, MD has offices in Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and Orlando, and is organized into three service areas: real estate economics, management consulting, and advisory services for institutional investors through RCLCO Fund Advisors. Learn more at www.rclco.com

