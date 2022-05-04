Lucy Brady Named Brand President of Grocery & Snacks for Conagra Brands

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the appointment of Lucy Brady as president of Grocery & Snacks, effective June 15, 2022.

In this role, Brady will lead the ongoing modernization and growth of Conagra's grocery and snack portfolio, which includes brands such as Slim Jim®, Duncan Hines®, and Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, with a focus on delivering products that reflect evolving consumer demand and trends.

"Lucy has a tremendous background and proven leadership skills that will be critical as we continue to grow our successful Grocery & Snacks business," said Tom McGough, executive vice president and co-chief operating officer. "We're excited to have Lucy join Conagra and build on the momentum we have created for our iconic and emerging brands."

Lucy brings extensive experience in marketing, corporate strategy, innovation, business development, and value creation. She spent the last six years with McDonald's Corporation as Chief Digital Customer Engagement Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Business Development and Innovation. In these roles, Lucy and her team were responsible for some of McDonald's most significant growth drivers that helped elevate and modernize the McDonald's customer experience, including delivery, loyalty, digital ordering and pickup and personalized communications. Prior to McDonald's Corporation, she spent 19 years at Boston Consulting Group, including nine years as a Senior Partner and Managing Director, where she advised some of the world's largest consumer companies on growth, innovation and transformation.

Brady earned a bachelor's degree from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA with highest honors from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

