Lucy Rios' new book "Mi Cultura Mi Verdadera Identidad" is an awe-inspiring journey of a woman who did not lose her identity despite living in a foreign country.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Lucy Rios, a humble and optimistic woman who is interested in not losing her cultural roots, has completed her new book "Mi Cultura Mi Verdadera Identidad": a gripping read about a woman with Mexican roots who spent her adolescent years in California. Despite the new environment she's into, Lucy Rios made sure to never lose her culture and her identity. Through life's ups and downs, she remained loyal to her roots.

Lucy Ríos

"This story narrates the vicissitudes and experiences of Lucy Ríos, a girl born in the most remote of the Sierra Sur de Oaxaca.

Her life was full of adverse events, lived in two very different countries; her childhood in Mexico and her adolescence in the United States.

Due to her youth and inexperience, she was used by people who involved her in a fraudulent situation in California, for this reason she was forced to stay away from her family in Mexico, while the investigation was carried out in which her innocence was proven."

Published by Page Publishing, Lucy Rios' interesting narrative will make readers appreciate their culture more. Lucy experienced a lot of curveballs in life, especially during her youth; but she managed to find her identity in the midst of two completely different worlds she's living in.

She hopes that her story will inspire a lot of people.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Mi Cultura Mi Verdadera Identidad" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

