Lucy T. Tovmasian, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Lucy T. Tovmasian, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the Field of Medicine for her outstanding work ethic as an OB/GYN at Northern Jersey Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Northern Jersey Obstetrics & Gynecology is a healthcare practice currently servicing women and families in the northern New Jersey Area. This practice employs a team of experienced and compassionate doctors who prioritize accessibility for their patients. Proudly catering to all age groups, from adolescent and childbearing years through menopause and older adulthood, Northern Jersey Obstetrics & Gynecology offers Gynecologic Care, Maternity Care, Family Planning and an array of surgical procedures.



Extensively trained, Dr. Tovmasian possesses expertise in traditional and minimally invasive surgery, including laparoscopic and robot-assisted surgery. Dr. Tovmasian offers her patients comprehensive primary Gynecologic and Obstetrical care, as well as treatment options for a wide range of Gynecologic conditions, including uterine fibroids, ovarian cysts, endometriosis and abnormal bleeding and menopause management. After 11 years in the industry, her sentiment remains that a person must love what they do every day, even when it's hard to love. Dr. Tovmasian attributes her success to her worth-ethic and ability to empathize with her patients; she feels that honesty is the key to a healthy physician-patient relationship.



In 2001, Dr. Tovmasian graduated from Columbia University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in biological sciences. Her education continued at St. George's University School of Medicine, where she spent time as a member of Iota Epsilon Alpha and the International Medical Honor Society. She received her Doctor of Medicine degree in 2007. Dr. Tovmasian completed her residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2011, earning the Residency Achievement Award from the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons during this time.



Dr. Tovmasian is an esteemed member of the Board of the Armenian American Health Professionals Organization. She is also currently a Member of the American Medical Association.



A patriotic and charitable Armenian, Dr. Tovmasian is fluent in the Armenian language, each year traveling to Armenia to provide healthcare to underprivileged women and families.



Dr. Tovmasian dedicates this recognition to her parents, Mania and Thomas Tovmasian. She thanks them for their continuous love and support.



