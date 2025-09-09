Luda Technology Group Limited (LUD.US) Forges Strategic Partnership with Top Chinese Shipbuilders To Advance Green Shipping Localization and High-End Development

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luda Technology Group Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Luda Technology" or "Company", NYSE: LUD.US) announced that its subsidiary, Luda (Taian) Industrial Company Limited (the "Luda Taian"), has signed a series of strategic cooperation agreements with several leading domestic shipbuilding enterprises, including China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), Haiting (Nantong) Shipbuilding Company, Limited, and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Company, Limited, to jointly carry out the research and development (R&D), as well as manufacturing of specialty-material flanges and pipe fittings for ammonia-fueled vessels. This initiative marks an important step forward in the Chinese shipbuilding industry's efforts to achieve supply chain autonomy and high-end transformation in critical components.

With the continued implementation of new environmental regulations by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), green and low-carbon development has become an inevitable trend in the global shipping industry. The development of vessels powered by new clean fuels, such as ammonia, hydrogen, and methanol has become a focal point across the maritime sector. As a professional manufacturer holding a full range of certifications from leading international classification societies including DNV (Norwegian), ABS (American), CCS (Chinese), LR (British Lloyd's), and BV (French), Luda Taian leverages its deep technical expertise in special alloy materials to provide partner shipyards with high-performance, highly reliable flange and piping connection solutions.

Under the agreements, Luda Taian will become a core supplier to the shipbuilders, delivering a full portfolio of certified products for high value-added vessel types currently under construction, such as LNG (liquefied natural gas) carriers, ultra-large container ships, chemical tankers, and luxury cruise ships. The parties will also establish joint technical R&D teams to drive innovation in areas such as new material applications, advanced process development, and digital supply chain management, helping China's shipbuilding industry meet the challenges and opportunities of a greener and smarter future.

Given the high corrosiveness and hydrogen embrittlement risks of ammonia fuel on metal materials, traditional carbon and stainless steels fall short of the stringent requirements. Luda Taian has proactively invested in testing ammonia-resistant materials, including high-nickel alloys and special stainless steels, along with the development of corresponding welding and heat treatment processes. The company's advanced physical and chemical laboratories and testing centers enable comprehensive performance testing and life-cycle assessment of new material samples, ensuring all products meet the most rigorous international standards.

In this regard, Mr. Sun Yanru, R&D Director of Luda Taian, emphasized: "Green-powered vessels pose revolutionary requirements for critical components. We must plan ahead, work with leading partners on joint R&D, and co-define the technical standards for next-generation products in order to take the initiative in global competition."

Meanwhile, Mr. Ma Biu, Chief Executive Officer of Luda Technology, stated: "This in-depth collaboration with China's 'national team' and leading enterprises in shipbuilding marks a critical step in Luda Technology's transformation from a component manufacturer to a 'technology solution provider.' We will continue to increase investment in R&D to ensure that every product delivered meets the most stringent international standards, and together with our industry partners, jointly define the technical standards for next-generation green vessels, thereby elevating the position of Chinese manufacturing in the global high-end marine equipment sector."

This cooperation not only enhances the security and localization level of China's shipbuilding supply chain but also demonstrates Luda Technology's leadership and technical strength in the high-end metal products sector. The Company will continue to deepen industrial collaboration to support the development of green shipping initiatives in China and globally.

About Luda Technology Group Limited (NYSE: LUD.US)

As a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and pipe fittings, Luda Technology Group Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong, with its production base located in Taian, Shandong Province, China. The Company's history began with its subsidiary, Luda Development Limited which was incorporated in 2004 and is principally engaged in the trading of steel flanges and pipe fittings. In 2005, the Company expanded its business further upstream by establishing another subsidiary, Luda (Taian) Industrial Company Limited, which commenced the manufacturing of flanges and pipe fittings with a self-owned factory in China.

Luda Technology is principally engaged in (i) the manufacturing and sale of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and pipe fittings products; and (ii) the trading of steel pipes, valves, and other steel piping products. The Company's sales network comprises customers in China, South America, Australia, Europe, Asia (excluding China), and North America and with a customer base includes manufacturers and traders from the chemical, petrochemical, maritime, and manufacturing industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.ludahk.com/en.

