Ludena Protocol Announces Partnership with Theta Network

SEOUL, South Korea, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean gaming social platform, Ludena Protocol and Theta Network, the leading decentralized video delivery network powered by an innovative new blockchain and distributed ledger technology, announce their strategic partnership with a mutual focus to drive usership through increased content and exposure.

As part of the agreement, the Ludena Protocol Dapp, GameTalkTalk will be integrating the Theta protocol into its gaming-centric social platform that rewards users for gaming-related activities. Theta Network will bring its high quality esports, gaming and blockchain content to the 3 million+ GameTalkTalk users. Users will earn rewards with the TFUEL token for watching and sharing their bandwidth and videos with other network users and engaging with the content. This partnership will mark the first launch of Theta Live Mobile Embed for Android apps in Korea.

"GameTalkTalk is an ideal partner to launch our Theta Live Mobile Embed product powered by the Theta Network, allowing viewers to relay esports and game streams to their peers and earn Theta token rewards, TFUEL, just for watching and sharing their bandwidth resources," said Mitch Liu, Theta Labs CEO. "In just a couple of months after announcing Theta Live Embed, it is now live on more than dozens of partner sites globally and we are excited to branch out to Korea for the first time and to onboard local content."

Theta Labs will also be supporting Ludena Protocol's global expansion plan through marketing cooperation, while offering GameTalkTalk users an influx of gaming content and added platform rewards. As a global launch marketing partner, Theta Labs will leverage their existing US and Europe community to help onboard new, international GameTalkTalk users. In addition, Theta Labs has agreed to provide an exclusive GameTalkTalk channel on Theta TV, which will feature Ludena Protocol's in-house content, which will be broadcasted to the Theta community, which boasts 5 million+ users.

Ludena Protocol CEO, Joshua Kim, had this to say about the announcement: "We hope that the cooperation between Theta Labs, which showcases an excellent model of disruptive blockchain-based service, and the Ludena Protocol Foundation, which seeks to create an innovative global gaming ecosystem through a gaming social platform, will lead to achievements that are long remembered in the blockchain gaming market."

About Ludena Protocol

Ludena Protocol is a gamified social platform for worldwide gamers. It is essentially a comprehensive gaming-centric platform with social media Dapp, hyper casual P2P gaming platform and fee-less virtual item exchange. Our first Dapp is a reverse ICO project, GameTalkTalk, with over 3.5 million downloads from the Google Play store (mainly South Korean users).

The app's algorithm checks all users' mobile gaming information, such as time/money spent in each game downloaded. This big data is collected and used to match gaming companies to users that would be more inclined to spend time/money in their game genres. GameTalkTalk has over 200 game publishers as clients, who pay to market to their suited gamer communities. Users are rewarded with digital assets, "stars," for completing missions in and/or downloading new games.

The current reward asset will be converted to Ludena Protocol's native token, LDN, upon release of the Dapp version of GameTalkTalk, in addition to its global English version, in an effort to reach an international audience and expand the platform via various gaming verticals.

About Theta Labs, Inc

Theta Labs, Inc. pioneered the next generation esports entertainment platform, Theta.tv, and Theta Network, the leading video delivery network powered by blockchain technology. Theta rewards anyone to restream video and enables existing video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues, and reduce existing content delivery network (CDN) costs. Theta network enables users to earn rewards by relaying video on a peer-to-peer basis, utilizing excess bandwidth on any PC, mobile, Smart TV or IoT device.

Theta's enterprise validator program is led by global industry leaders including Google, Binance, Blockchain Ventures, and gumi Inc. Theta TV, a first-party streaming platform, with an existing user base of millions of esports viewers is the first platform to launch on the Theta Network. Other video partners include Samsung VR, Littlstar, GFUEL and OTT media, entertainment, peer-to-peer live streaming services. Theta Labs' strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, BDMI Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, CAA Creative Artists Agency, and others. Learn more at www.thetalabs.org/

