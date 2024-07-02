Ludex and VeeFriends Announce Partnership

CHICAGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ludex , the AI-driven platform for trading card collectors, is excited to announce a partnership with VeeFriends , the contemporary entertainment company created by entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk. This collaboration is set to enhance the collector experience and will transform the way the VeeFriends community values and sells their cards.

VeeFriends trading cards are based on more than 250 characters created by Vaynerchuk, and collectors often seek cards based on their favorite characters, traits, unique artwork, and card rarity.

"We are excited to offer our community an enhanced and seamless experience in managing their VeeFriends collections through Ludex," said Andy Krainak, President of VeeFriends. "We are continuously innovating on how people collect VeeFriends trading cards, and Ludex's technology provides more efficiency and utility to VeeFriends collectors."

Ludex is giving away $500,000 in memberships and a chance for a free spot in a box break for a 2022 VeeFriends ZeroCool Series 1 Box valued at $5,000+. VeeFriends is giving away 300 graded VeeFriends cards. Collectors can download the free Ludex app , register for an account, and click on the mobile app banner to enter.

"We are thrilled to partner with VeeFriends to enhance the collector experience," said Brian Ludden, Founder and CEO of Ludex. "Our AI technology is designed to simplify the identification, valuation, and listing process, making it a perfect fit for the VeeFriends community."

Ludex is the top rated sports and trading card scanner app and can be downloaded for free in Apple and Google app stores.

About Ludex

Ludex is a leading platform revolutionizing the collectibles industry with patent pending technology. Through its AI-powered solutions, Ludex empowers collectors by offering instant identification, valuation, and monetization of collections. With a mission to reshape the trading card marketplace, Ludex is committed to delivering a seamless user experience while fostering global connectivity among collectors.

About VeeFriends:

VeeFriends is a contemporary entertainment company that combines collectibles, events, games and technology to allow people to make stronger connections with themselves and the VeeFriends. The company's mission is to scale its unique VeeFriends characters and their qualities to create a happier world. These characters foster a sense of balance and inspire accountability, positivity, creativity, self-discovery, and personal growth. For more information, visit https://veefriends.com/ , join the discord channel , and follow VeeFriends on Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

