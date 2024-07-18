Ludex Unveils The First Ever Ludex Interactive Map Powered by TikTok Shop at the 44th National Sports Collectors Convention

CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ludex, the highest rated sports and trading card mobile scanner app , is excited to launch the first ever Interactive Map for the 44th National Sports Collectors Convention (NSCC) in Cleveland, OH. The Ludex Interactive Map powered by TikTok Shop is set to enhance the show experience, providing attendees with a seamless way to navigate the event and search for dealers. The map offers a user-friendly interface that helps collectors maximize the NSCC experience.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Ludex Interactive Map at this year's NSCC," said Brian Ludden, Founder and CEO of Ludex. "Our partnership with TikTok Shop allows us to bring an engaging tool to the convention for the first time in the NSCC’s history, enhancing the overall experience for all attendees."

For the full interactive map experience, attendees are encouraged to download the free Ludex app and open the NSCC Hub or visit https://www.nsccshow.com/interactive-map for a basic map experience.

Key Features of the full Interactive Map within the Ludex Mobile NSCC Hub

Navigate the show floor and Dealer Search functionality

The following are only available through the free Ludex mobile app: Show what card categories each dealer table will have One place to access NSCC specific content from Ludex and hobby influencers Stay informed with updates on free giveaways and daily activities



Ludex is the top rated sports and trading card scanner app and can be downloaded for free in Apple and Google app stores. Follow @Ludexapp on all social for updates.

About Ludex

Ludex is a leading trading card AI powered platform that empowers collectors by solving the biggest collector friction points: what do I have, what is it worth, how do I manage my collection, and how do I sell my cards? Ludex is committed to delivering a seamless user experience while fostering global connectivity among collectors. For more information, visit https://www.ludex.com/ .

About TikTok Shop:

TikTok Shop is a one-stop, seamless e-commerce ecosystem where our community can go from discovery to purchase-all on TikTok. With TikTok Shop, merchants can tap into a full commerce experience with the capability to upload products and manage everything from shipping to fulfillment and point of purchase.

