Ludia Consulting Expands Collaboration with Microsoft Product Engineering by Developing an Innovation Committee to Further Empower Customers to Receive Maximum Value in their Digital Transformation Journey

News provided by

Ludia Consulting

17 Oct, 2023, 06:58 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ludia Consulting announced it has expanded its collaboration  with Microsoft by creating an Innovation Committee dedicated to enhancing the future releases of Microsoft Dynamics 365 while sharing crucial industry insights with Microsoft engineering teams.

Continue Reading

Microsoft releases Dynamics 365 enhancements throughout the calendar year. Ludia Consulting has agreed to participate in the private previews by dedicating an Innovation Committee of skilled architects to provide industry and customer insights into the new product enhancements before becoming generally available to the public.

Ludia's Innovation Committee will focus on supporting product previews in Finance & Operations, Human Resources, Field Service, Mobility, Project Operations, and Mixed Reality.

"Ludia Consulting is committed to a strong relationship with Microsoft Engineering, FastTrack, and leadership teams to continue elevating Microsoft Dynamics 365 features and functionality to meet the growing needs of our customers. Our collaboration  is based on innovation, technology, and experience to help drive the future at Microsoft," said Lucias Diaz, CEO at Ludia Consulting.

"By aligning with Microsoft's vision, roadmap, and customer needs, Ludia Consulting has been a critical partner in our engineering team's development. We have learned a lot from their real-world experience and industry expertise, which helps us enhance the adoption of Microsoft Dynamics 365 features," said Dan Gittler, Principal Group Program Manager at Microsoft.

Ludia Consulting is a minority-owned Dynamics 365 partner focused on oil & gas, manufacturing, and service industries in North America, LATAM, and Europe.

About Ludia Consulting

Ludia Consulting, Inc. delivers high-value Microsoft solutions while building strong, lasting client relationships based on mutual trust and respect. We are a minority-owned Microsoft Dynamics ERP, CRM, and Power Platform partner, focused on Physical Operations serving the energy, manufacturing, and professional services industries since 2018. We are passionate about increasing minority representation in technology and giving back to communities through technology. Our Dynamics for Good initiative helps non-profit organizations leverage Microsoft technologies to improve the health and well-being of under-served diverse communities. Learn more at www.ludiaconsulting.com.

Contact: Jeannette AuBuchon, Senior Marketing Director, Ludia Consulting, [email protected], 630-309-7982

SOURCE Ludia Consulting

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.