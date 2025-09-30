Lufax Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU and HKEX: 6623), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced the results of its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai on September 30, 2025.

At the meeting, the following ordinary resolution submitted for shareholder approval was duly adopted:

(i) The 2025 Ping An Consumer Finance Collaboration Supplemental Agreement and the proposed revised annual caps for the year ending December 31, 2025, details of which are more particularly described in the circular dated September 4, 2025, be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; and (ii) any one Director be and is hereby authorized for and on behalf of the Company to execute, and where required, to affix the common seal of the Company to, any documents, instruments or agreements, and to do any acts and things deemed by him or her to be necessary, expedient or appropriate in order to give effect to and implement the transactions contemplated thereunder.

About Lufax

Lufax is a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China. Lufax offers financing products designed to address the needs of small business owners and others. In doing so, Lufax has established relationships with 85 financial institutions in China as funding partners, many of which have worked with Lufax for over three years.

